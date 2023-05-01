Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus breaches Rs 150 crore mark worldwide  

Ponniyin Selvan 2 has reportedly grossed over Rs 166 crore worldwide in just 3 days of its release. The movie is said to be one of the most expensive movies with a reported budget of Rs 500 crore.

Renowned filmmaker, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS2), has opened to a huge response at the box office on its first weekend. The film which was released on Friday, April 28, has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in the box office collection worldwide.

Industry trade analyst Ramesh Bala informed in a tweet, “Ponniyin Selvan 2 has crossed Rs 150 crore gross at the WW (worldwide) box office in three days”

As per box office tracker Saclink, Ponniyin Selvan 2 grossed Rs 166 crore worldwide in the first 3 days of release while the net India collection stood at Rs 80.5 crore.

Earlier, the official handle of Madras Talkies, which is Mani Ratnam’s production house, shared the news of the film breaching the Rs 100 crore mark in worldwide collections

“Conquering hearts and box office alike! #PS2 garners over a 100 crore collection worldwide,” the caption read.

However, as per trade experts, PS2’s collection might not be at par with the first film’s collection which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of 2022. The first part grossed over Rs 500 crore at the box office globally, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The film is a period action epic, set in the 10th century, which tells the story of the power struggle between different branches of the ruling Chola dynasty and the violence that led to Arulmozhivarman (played by Jayam Ravi) becoming one of the most powerful kings in the south, who was later become popular as the great Rajaraja Chola I.

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the two-part epic drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be the concluding part of the franchise. The film features some of the biggest names including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Prakash Raj and Chiyaan Vikram among others.

The music of the movie has been composed by AR Rahman. The cinematography was helmed by Ravi Varman.