Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus breaches Rs 150 crore mark worldwide  

By CNBCTV18.com May 1, 2023 5:41:05 PM IST (Published)

Ponniyin Selvan 2 has reportedly grossed over Rs 166 crore worldwide in just 3 days of its release. The movie is said to be one of the most expensive movies with a reported budget of Rs 500 crore.

Renowned filmmaker, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS2), has opened to a huge response at the box office on its first weekend. The film which was released on Friday, April 28, has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in the box office collection worldwide.

Industry trade analyst Ramesh Bala informed in a tweet, “Ponniyin Selvan 2 has crossed Rs 150 crore gross at the WW (worldwide) box office in three days”
As per box office tracker Saclink, Ponniyin Selvan 2 grossed Rs 166 crore worldwide in the first 3 days of release while the net India collection stood at Rs 80.5 crore.
X