PM Modi wants Australian singer Guy Sebastian to learn this superhit Indian song

PM Modi on Tuesday also interacted with prominent Australian public figures. Australia singer Guy Sebastian, Nobel laureate Brian Paul Schmidt, artist Danielle Mate, ‘Toilet warrior' Mark Balla, and celebrity chef-restaurateur Sarah Todd were among them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Australia, is expected to address the Indian diaspora at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on Tuesday. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also expected to attend the event.

PM Modi on Tuesday also interacted with prominent Australian public figures from diverse fields and encouraged them to contribute to strengthening the India-Australia relationship.

“Furthering India and Australia's cultural and people-to-people ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with prominent public figures in Australia, working in diverse fields of science, artificial intelligence, humanities, social work, gastronomy, art and music. Congratulated them on their achievements and encouraged them to contribute to strengthening the India-Australia relationship,” Arindam Bagchi, external affairs ministry spokesperson. tweeted.

PM Modi had a special exchange with Sebastian about music as well as his mother who is from Kanpur. Sebastian, who won the first Australian Idol in 2003, said PM Modi asked him to learn about one specific song which had gone viral all over the world recently. The song was none other than the Oscar-winning score, ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film ‘RRR.’

Sebastian added that the Prime Minister showed him a clip of the song as well. The singer said the first person he is going to call is his mother who was extremely excited that he met the Indian PM.

After the interaction, ‘Toilet warrior’ Mark Balla called PM Modi an absolute number one change maker in the sanitation scenario globally, as per a News18 report. He said they spoke about the subject of sanitation and the “'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” in India.

Celebrity chef Sarah Todd called PM Modi an “incredible influence”, while Nobel laureate Schmidt described their conversation as enriching and called PM Modi one of the most visible leaders that India has had.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for the final part of his three-nation tour.

On his visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, attend a community event, meet CEOs of leading companies, and address the Indian diaspora.