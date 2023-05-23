English
PM Modi wants Australian singer Guy Sebastian to learn this superhit Indian song

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 2:10:12 PM IST (Published)

PM Modi on Tuesday also interacted with prominent Australian public figures. Australia singer Guy Sebastian, Nobel laureate Brian Paul Schmidt, artist Danielle Mate, ‘Toilet warrior' Mark Balla, and celebrity chef-restaurateur Sarah Todd were among them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Australia, is expected to address the Indian diaspora at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on Tuesday. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also expected to attend the event.

PM Modi on Tuesday also interacted with prominent Australian public figures from diverse fields and encouraged them to contribute to strengthening the India-Australia relationship.
Australia singer Guy Sebastian, Nobel laureate Brian Paul Schmidt, artist Danielle Mate, ‘Toilet warrior' Mark Balla, and celebrity chef-restaurateur SarahTodd were among those who met PM Modi.
