PM Modi shares video of Snehdeep Singh Kalsi who sang Kesariya in 5 languages

A video of Snehdeep singing the Kesariya song in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil has Hindi has gone viral on social media and it has been shared by many including PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video of a young Punjabi singer who sang the song ‘Kesariya’ from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra in five different languages.

Mumbai-based singer Snehdeep Singh Kalsi performed the song in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

PM Modi on Friday shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Came across this amazing rendition by the talented @SnehdeepSK. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb!”

PM Modi called Snehdeep’s rendition a “great manifestation” of the Centre’s campaign “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

According to the official website of the campaign, the program aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding among states and UTs with sustained and structured cultural connections in language learning, culture, music, tourism, cuisine, sports, etc.

The singer also retweeted PM Modi’s post and thanked him for the love.

Snehdeep's rendition also impressed industrialist Anand Mahindra who shared the video on his account. The 67-year-old industrialist praised the musician’s rendition and wrote, “Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like...”

Snehdeep recorded and uploaded this song last year in July 2022 and dedicated the song to his friends and ex-colleagues from Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

He wrote in his post that he wanted to cover the song ever since the teaser dropped. He said he ended up covering it in all five languages after listening to the different versions in different languages.

He said that the cover was specially made for his friends and colleagues from Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad who have been asking for a regional cover of the song.

“For now, I have tried my best to attempt this. Hope you all love it. Let me know how you feel about it,” Snehdeep wrote in his post.