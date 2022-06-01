The sudden demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has sent shockwaves across the country, prompting a flood of tributes and messages from fans and followers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

KK passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday after suffering a suspected heart attack. He was 53. The versatile singer collapsed after performing at a concert at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He was rushed to Kolkata's CMRI Hospital around 10 pm where he was declared brought dead. The singer is survived by his wife and children.

Expressing his grief at the singer’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said KK’s songs would remain with us forever.

“His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups,” Modi said on Twitter, adding that he will always be remembered through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans, he tweeted.

Remembering the "very talented and versatile singer", Home Minister Amit Shah said his untimely demise was "a huge loss to Indian music."

“With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers,” Shah tweeted.

"With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers," Shah tweeted.

Union minister Anurag Thakur tweeted in Hindi that KK had carved a place in the hearts of people with his excellent singing. He was a talented and influential singer and his death was a loss that is impossible to compensate.

Union minister Anurag Thakur tweeted in Hindi that KK had carved a place in the hearts of people with his excellent singing. He was a talented and influential singer and his death was a loss that is impossible to compensate.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted KK was known for “his soulful voice and melodious singing” and his “demise is a huge loss to the world of music”.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted KK was known for "his soulful voice and melodious singing" and his "demise is a huge loss to the world of music".

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sent condolences to KK’s family, fans and admirers.

“May God give strength to his family, fans and admirers to bear this loss,” Gehlot tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sent condolences to KK's family, fans and admirers.

"May God give strength to his family, fans and admirers to bear this loss," Gehlot tweeted.

Among others, Shreya Ghosal, Madhavan, Rahul Vaidya, Mohit Chauhan, Farhan Akhtar, Akshay Kumar, Armaan Malik, Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant, Jubin Nautiyal and Ajay Devgn paid tribute to the singer.

Singer and musician Vishal Dadlani said his “heart is in tatters”.

“This can’t be real. The voice of purity itself, of kindness of decency, of a true heart of gold. Gone. The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!,” Dadlani tweeted.

"I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why!" singer Shreya Ghoshal said on Twitter.

I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces. — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 31, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan said the singer was “gone too soon”. “KK, thank you for sharing your talent with us all,” he tweeted.

Abhishek Bachchan said the singer was "gone too soon". "KK, thank you for sharing your talent with us all," he tweeted.

Director and producer Karan Johar said “the entertainment world has lost a true artist today”.

Director and producer Karan Johar said "the entertainment world has lost a true artist today".

From the sports fraternity, Virendra Sehwag and VVS Laxman expressed their condolences.

KK’s death was “another reminder of how fragile life is”, said Sehwag.

From the sports fraternity, Virendra Sehwag and VVS Laxman expressed their condolences.

KK's death was "another reminder of how fragile life is", said Sehwag.

VVS Laxman posted that he was saddened by the untimely demise of the wonderful singer.

“He will live on through his music,” Laxman wrote.

VVS Laxman posted that he was saddened by the untimely demise of the wonderful singer.

"He will live on through his music," Laxman wrote.

IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shared a part of the KK’s famous song ‘Pal”.

“𝘏𝘶𝘮, 𝘳𝘢𝘩𝘦 𝘺𝘢 𝘯𝘢 𝘳𝘢𝘩𝘦 𝘺𝘢𝘢𝘥 𝘢𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘦 𝘺𝘦 𝘱𝘢𝘭”, the post read.