Piyush Mishra celebrates 60th birthday today: His most iconic songs and poems

Piyush Mishra is an actor, music director, lyricist, singer and scriptwriter. He is well-known for his work in films like Maqbool, and Gangs of Wasseypur. The talented artist celebrates his 60th birthday on January 13.

His poetry tugs at the heartstrings of his fans. Here is a look at some of his iconic songs and poems.

Poems and shayari

Aaj ke jalson me Bismil ek gunga gaa raha.

Aur behron ka wo rela naachta mehfil mein hai

Haath ki khadi banaane ka zamaana lag gaya

Aaj to chaddi bhi silti englison ki mill mein hai

Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai…

2. Na jaane kab kharch ho gaye, pata hi nahi chala, Woh lamhe jo bacha kar rakhe they jeene ke liye...

3. Kaagaz ke noto se aakhir kis kis ko kharidoge, Yahan kismat parakhne ke liye aaj bhi sikka hi uchala jata hai.

4. Dard ki baarish mein hum akele hi the, Jab barsi khushiyan, Na jaane bheed kahan se aa gayi...

5 "Judti jahan yeh zameen aasmaaan se,

Hadd haan humari shuru ho wahan se,

Taaron ko chhoolein zara saa sambhal ke

Uss chaand pe jhatt se jaye phisal ke,

Beh jaaye dono hawa se nikalke,

Suraj bhi dekhe humein aur jalke..."

6 "Laao woh bachpan dobara..

Nadiya ka behta kinara..

Woh makke ki roti

Gud ki sivaiyaan

Amma ka choolha

Peepal ki chhaiyaan

De du kasam se poori jawaani

Poori jawaani haan..."

Famous Songs

Ik Bagal (Gangs of Wasseypur)

This iconic song has been written, composed and sung by Piyush Mishra. The track from the film Gangs of Wasseypur proves that Mishra is worthy of the Ghalib title.

Aarambh Hai Prachand (Gulaal)

One of Mishra's most popular and trending songs, Aarambh Hai Prachand from Gulal has provoking lyrics and soul-evoking music. Mishra composed, sang and crafted lyrics for this song as well.

Bargat Ke Pedo Pe Shakhe Purani (Jalpari: The Desert Mermaid)

This may be one of Mishra's most underrated songs, but the lyrics' intensity and his voice in the song can bring tears to one's eyes.