Picture of Elephant Whisperers couple with Oscar wins Insta hearts

The Elephant Whisperers made history for India at the 95th Academy Awards by bagging an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Subject category. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the heart-warming documentary conveys the larger message of protecting elephants and the need for conservation.

The Elephant Whisperers is set in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Theppakadu elephant camp and revolves around an indigenous couple, Bomman and Bellie, who take care of an orphaned elephant calf named Raghu.

Recently, director Kartiki Gonsalves caught up with Bomman and Bellie. The filmmaker also shared a lovely picture of the couple posing with the Oscar. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “It’s been a long four months since we’ve been apart and now I feel like I’m home.”

Her post has gained traction on social media, with close to 100,000 likes on Instagram.

Users have expressed their admiration for Bomman and Bellie in the comments. One user wrote, “Was eagerly waiting for this picture. I so much wanted them to hold the trophy the way they held Ammu. The whole world wanted to see this picture. Thanks for sharing. Thanks for telling this story Kartiki Gonsalves. Many congratulations once again to you and your entire team.”

The Elephant Whisperer was produced by Guneet Monga. The moving documentary has managed to capture the imagination of millions of people with its premise.

After winning the Oscars, Kartiki Gonsalves shared a montage of pictures from the glitzy event. She captioned her post as, “What an incredible Oscar night! Congratulations to the teams who made Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Elephant Whisperers. A big shout out to Bomman and Bellie, Raghu and Ammu from The Elephant Whisperers whose story has touched the world!”

Kartiki Gonsalves, in her acceptance speech, said, "I stand here today to speak on the sacred bond between us and our natural world. For the respect of indigenous communities. For entity towards other living beings, we share our space with. And finally for coexistence. Thank you to the academy for recognising our film highlighting indigenous people and animals. To Netflix for believing in the power of this film. To Guneet, my producer and my entire team and finally, to my mother, father and sister who are up there somewhere, you're the centre of my universe. To my motherland India."