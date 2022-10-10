Phone Bhoot trailer: Katrina Kaif brings new ‘bhootiya’ business idea with Ishaan Khatter And Siddhant Chaturvedi

By CNBCTV18.com

The trailer of the upcoming horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’, starring Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, dropped today. The trailer shows Katrina as a ghost while Ishaan and Siddhant play novice ghost hunters. The trailer shows that ‘Phone Bhoot’ is going to be a whimsical comedy with horror tropes instead of a more horror-focused film.

The trailer shows Katrina in her ghostly avatar convincing the new ghost hunters to start a new business – catching ghosts, spirits and other ghoulies. But their goal seems to be moksha, not money. Though in their way stands Jackie Shroff or ‘Aatmaram’. With plenty of pop culture references to other movies, tongue-in-cheek slapstick, and exciting songs, the 2-minute 49-second trailer is setting the right tone.

Viewers seem to be excited about this “typical Bollywood comedy”.

“This looks like a fun time at the movies. The Bollywood references and the meta jokes are hilarious. Can't wait. Also Katrina Kaif,” said one user.

“Finally, a typical Bollywood comedy after a long long time,” added another.

“I really hope this will hold some good level of comedy and story in theatres...been a long time in Bollywood there haven't been such movies,” commented one user.

The movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, known for Mirzapur and Inside Edge, and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, known for ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’. It has been produced by Excel Entertainment, which is owned and founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Phone Bhoot is expected to hit theatres just a few days after Halloween on November 4.