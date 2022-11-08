People magazine names Chris Evans as the 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2022

By CNBCTV18.com

Chris Evans said his mom will love the news as she’s proud of everything he does and that he is he's bracing for playful harassment from his friends as well.

Marvel’s ‘Captain America’ actor Chris Evans is the People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ for 2022. In 2021, fellow co-star of Evans, Paul Rudd was given the title.

The 41-year-old said the title “feels like a weird form of humble bragging.” However, he said he was eager to share the news with his biggest fan, his mother. Evans’ selection was announced on Monday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“My mom will be so happy, she’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about,” Evans told People.com in an interview.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star also said he was bracing for some good-natured harassment and ridicule from his close friends. “Really, this will just be a point of bullying,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Evans debuted on television in the Fox comedy-drama series 'Opposite Sex’ in 2000 and made his feature debut in films the following year with ‘Not Another Teen Movie’.

His breakthrough role came in the superhero film ‘Fantastic Four’ in 2005 where he played Johnny Storm/Human Torch. Evans garnered critical acclaim through films such as Danny Boyle’s ‘Sunshine’, Bong Joon-Ho’s ‘Snowpiercer’ and Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’.

Evans’ popularity has grown over the years from starring in a television series to portraying Steve Rogers/Captain America, who was labelled ‘America's Ass’ in the Marvel movie “Avengers: Endgame.”

People’s selection panel chose Chris Hemsworth in 2014, Bradley Cooper in 2011, Michael B. Jordan in 2020 and Ryan Reynolds in 2010. Other title holders include John Legend, Adam Levine, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Richard Gere, Idris Elba, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.