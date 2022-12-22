English
entertainment News

Fans are blown away by Pathaan’s new 'drool-worthy' song
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 22, 2022 5:00:20 PM IST (Published)

The second song from the movie, composed by Vishal and Sheykhar and sung by Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakar, had already received 3 million views within two hours of it getting dropped online on Thursday morning.

The second song from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan was released today and set the Internet on fire. Netizens loved Arijit Singh’s voice and Deepika Padukone and SRK’s chemistry.

The foot-tapping number was released amid raging controversy over the first track 'Besharam Rang' with Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra saying the song was “shot with a dirty mindset”.
‘The Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song, composed by Vishal and Sheykhar and sung by Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakar, received 3 million views within two hours of it getting dropped online on Thursday morning.
Pathaan will be released on January 25, 2022. It will be SRK's comeback to the screen after four years.
One Shah Rukh Khan fan’s SRK lover Vishal (@srk_lovervishal) wrote on Twitter: “Arijit Singh voice, Shah Rukh Khan dances, amazing Beats and the presence of Deepika. The song Jhoome Jo Pathaan is extremely mind-blowing”.
 
Another user Jigar (@jigartwits) said the visuals, style and spectacle of the song had outdone the first track, Besharam Rang. “This one looks dope in that department,” the user wrote.
ALSO READ:
2nd Pathaan song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' gets 1 million views in 30 minutes of release; Shah Rukh Khan says 'Let's Jhoomo'
 
One user Maha SRK Fan (@MahaanSRK) shared a still from the song where Shah Rukh flaunts his signature pose while showing off his abs. “And Bollywood peaked here,” the user wrote.
 
Another user Rupesh (@ISRKzRupesh) said the looks, beat and the actors in the song gave him goosebumps. “Beat+Look +Iconic pose= Goosebumps,” Rupesh wrote.
Meera Chopra (@MeerraChopra) said every song from the movie was raising the bar. “Another song frm #pathaan and @iamsrk is sooo drool-worthy in the song. He’s looking his best ever … can’t wait for the film!!’ Chopra wrote.
 
ALSO READ: RRR song, The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) shortlisted for 2023 Oscars
Sharing photos of the superstar, one user Shruti (@itshru_ti) wrote: “It's his era, it's his world, it's just him....No Competition!!!”
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
