The second song from the movie, composed by Vishal and Sheykhar and sung by Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakar, had already received 3 million views within two hours of it getting dropped online on Thursday morning.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to
IST5 Min(s) Read
A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time
IST4 Min(s) Read
Arijit Singh voice, Shah Rukh Khan dances, amazing Beats and the presence of deepika this song #JhoomeJoPathaan extremely mind blowing ...🤩🕺🔥— srk lover vishal (@srk_lovervishal) December 22, 2022
In visuals, style and spectacle #JhoomeJoPathaan has outdone Besharam Rang. This one looks dope in that department. Chummeshawari to the one who styled Shah for Pathaan. He looks the best in this new Avatar.— Jigar (@jigartwits) December 22, 2022
AND BOLLYWOOD PEAKED HERE 😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#JhoomeJoPathaan pic.twitter.com/nFkd1Mvtoy— MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) December 22, 2022
Another song frm #pathaan and @iamsrk is sooo drool worthy in the song. Hes looking his best everrrrrr… cant wait for the film!!Every song is raising the bar. 👏👏 https://t.co/ApgDG4ynhq— Meera Chopra (@MeerraChopra) December 22, 2022
It's his ERA, it's his WORLD, it's just HIM....NO COMPETITION!!!#JhoomeJoPathaan pic.twitter.com/4yxp3meBV5— Shruti❤️ (@itshru_ti) December 22, 2022