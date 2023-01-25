Pathaan: Records that Shah Rukh Khan’s big release has already broken

The film has already broken several records. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, Pathaan is the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. Starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia, the movie has been eagerly awaited by fans.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was released to mad crowds today marking the return of King Khan to the big screen after almost five years. The film has already broken several records. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, Pathaan is the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. Starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia, the movie has been eagerly awaited by fans.

Here are all the records that ‘Pathaan’ has already broken.

Most Advanced Bookings

The movie has sold over 4.10 lakh advanced tickets across three national cinema chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. The movie is expected to beat the record set by giants like War and KGF 2 (Hindi). Apart from the tremendous response in the Hindi advanced booking, the movie has also received significant interest in the South in terms of advanced bookings as well.

Total Tickets Sold

Apart from advanced bookings, moviegoers have been buying tickets wherever available. Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, told India Today that over a million tickets have been sold already.

300 Shows Added

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that some 300 shows have been added after the first-day first show. Pathaan now has the highest screen count of any Hindi release – it's showing on 8,000 screens worldwide. 2,500 of these are abroad, NDTV report said.

100 countries

With Shah Rukh Khan’s wide international appeal and a hiatus of five years, the movie has received considerable interest from countries across the world. The movie is being screened in over 100 countries and has the biggest release of any Hindi movie ever.

First Hindi movie to have 6 AM shows

With screenings quickly filling up across formats like IMAX 2D, CGV 4DX 2D, D-BOX 2D, PVR P, and CGR ICE 2D, there are 6 AM shows as well.