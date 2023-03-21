Pathaan on Prime: Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest hit to be available on home screens from this day

Amazon Prime Video announced that the movie will be available for streaming in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Fans of the film have been eagerly waiting for its digital release, and the announcement of the OTT release date has created quite a buzz.

After breaking all box office records, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is all set to make its digital debut. The high-octane actioner, directed by Siddharth Anand, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime, almost two months after its theatrical release, from March 22.

Fans of the film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, have been eagerly waiting for its digital release, and the announcement of the OTT release date has created quite a buzz.

Amazon Prime Video tweeted, “We sense the turbulence in the weather, after all, Pathaan is coming!” The platform announced that the movie will be available for streaming in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Pathaan, which was released in theatres on January 26, has already broken records to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, surpassing SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2. Its Hindi collection currently stands at a staggering Rs 523.35 crore, while its global collection has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

ALSO READ |

Shah Rukh Khan, who returned to the big screen after a gap of four years with Pathaan, recently took to Twitter to express his gratitude to fans for the film's record-breaking success. In his tweet, he wrote, “‘IT'S NOT THE BUSINESS….IT'S STRICTLY PERSONAL’. Making people smile and entertaining them is our business and if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love and all who worked on the film and proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai (hard work and faith is still alive). Jai Hind.”

The OTT release of Pathaan is expected to create a new record in the digital space. Those who missed the chance to catch it in theatres can now enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

Part of the YRF Spy Universe, the movie shares the realm as Hrithik Roshan’s War and Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai.