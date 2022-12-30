Pathaan: Is the outrage just over Deepika Padukone’s tangerine beachwear?

For now, it looks like all this hullabaloo is doing the film a whole lot of good. Within two weeks, Besharam Rang has got 145 million views on YouTube and is still trending at the sweet second spot. Meanwhile, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the second song that released a week ago, has already crossed 61 million views.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s regulatory body that decides what Indians can or cannot watch in theatres, has asked for cuts and edits to Siddharth Anand’s upcoming release Pathaan, as calls for its boycott intensify.

Unsurprisingly, Besharam Rang, Pathaan’s first song that released on YouTube on December 12, has created a furore and "hurt" a section of people that is too quick to take offense. After getting angry at Deepika Padukone showing her midriff while dancing on Ghoomar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 magnum opus Padmaavat, they are now outraged over her wearing a “saffron” beach dress towards the end of Besharam Rang, claiming the color of her outfit has hurt their religious sentiments.

Among those aggrieved at Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s "shamelessness" include the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board, and the state’s home minister Narottam Mishra. He earlier said that Besharam Rang was shot with a “dirty mindset” and threatened to ban Pathaan in Madhya Pradesh if the objectionable shots from the song were not removed or replaced. Moreover, a complaint has also been filed in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, to register an FIR against Khan and Padukone. This is not it. A chief priest of a temple in Ayodhya has threatened to burn Khan alive.

When saffron-sensitive right-wingers unite, how can Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri be far behind? The director of this year’s controversial megahit The Kashmir Files took to Twitter on Wednesday to hog his share of the limelight. He tweeted a deeply problematic video of a preteen girl juxtaposed against Besharam Rang’s video. The young girl is blaming content like that of Besharam Rang for the growing violence against women in the country. About two minutes long, it ends with a declaration for a boycott: “Until they respect our culture, we will not watch their films. Save the culture, save the nation. A call to retrieve the nation from the menace of rapes and cultural attacks on our civilization by misuse of OTT, social media platforms, films, and pornography promotion. Let us wage this battle together. Our culture, our responsibility.”

Along with the clip, Agnihotri wrote, “WARNING: #PnV video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you are a Secular.” Interestingly, not too long ago, Agnihotri was known for directing erotic thrillers such as Hate Story (2012) and Zid (2014). Since the internet never forgets, netizens were quick to call him out on his convenient and hypocritical opportunism.

Meanwhile, talking about the suggested alterations, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said, “Pathaan went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release.”

“CBFC is always committed to finding the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and we believe that we can always find solutions through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders,” Joshi added.

Former CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani has also spoken on the matter but has a different story to tell. In an interview with ETimes, he said, “There’s no guideline that states that a colour can be cut. You can suggest changes if there’s vulgarity or obscenity. But if they ask for cuts because of colour, it would be a wrong proceeding. There could be pressure from the ministry. Pathaan is a victim of controversy. The CBFC must have got pressurised by the ministry to delete this portion of saffron colour. Otherwise, they had cleared the costume and the shot in the trailer.”

Notably, this is not the first high-profile Deepika Padukone film to have caused an uproar. Ahead of its release, CBFC had suggested five changes to her last Bhansali period drama too, including changing its name from Padmavati to Padmaavat. The actors couldn’t promote the film at all, courtesy massive protests, burning of effigies, and death threats. The film, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, nevertheless became the second-highest grosser of 2018, raking in a reported Rs. 572 crores.

The board had also got the title of Padukone’s first film with Bhansali changed from Ram-Leela to Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Other recent films that were altered or had to battle it out with the CBFC include Emraan Hashmi’s Why Cheat India (2019), Kangana Ranaut’s Judgementall Hai Kya (2019), Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 (2018), and Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab (2016).

But is the outrage at Pathaan just over Padukone’s tangerine beachwear? Or is it because it is her first major theatrical release since she attended the anti-CAA and NRC protests at JNU in January 2020?

