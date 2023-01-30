Forgot four-year gap in the last four days, says Shah Rukh Khan on his triumphant return with ‘Pathaan’

"It is my genuine desire that I am able to distribute happiness among people. And when I fail at it, it doesn't hurt anyone as much as it hurts me. So i am very happy now that I could make you all happy," said Shah Rukh Khan, who was giving an interview with his Pathaan team for the first time after the film's success at the box office.

"It's nice to be back," said Shah Rukh Khan on his comeback to the silver screen after four years. "I forgot the four years gap in the last four days," said Khan, whose latest movie Pathaan has become the fastest film to enter the Rs 200 crore club and has now collected over Rs 500 crore within the first five days of its release.

Zero, Khan's film before Pathaan, came out in 2018, and it failed to have an impact at the box office. In the following year, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which is when Khan also took a break from work. Talking about what the last four years have been like for him, he said he was happy to be home with his family and spend time with his children. "Since my last movie wasn't doing well and people were saying now his movies won't do well, I started thinking of alternate career options," Khan joked, adding that he learnt how to cook, Italian especially, and thought of opening a restaurant called "Red Chilli's Food Eatery," he laughed.

Khan said he is never in a hurry to complete a film. "It is my genuine desire that I am able to distribute happiness among people. And when I fail at it, it doesn't hurt anyone as much as it hurts me. So i am very happy now that I could make you all happy," he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the film's producer Aditya Chopra as well as director Siddharth Anand, who gave him the chance to be a part of the film. "I am very grateful they gave me this opportunity because as you can see, it is a very big film, a very expensive and time-consuming film. They gave me a chance at a time when I wasn't working and let me come and be a part of this film, and I will forever be grateful to them," he added.

When asked about how he deals with failure, Khan's response was so heartwarming that it brought about cheers from the audience. He said during times of failure, he simply walks up to his balcony and that's about it. "I was told that when something doesn't work, go to those who love you. I am very fortunate that I have millions who give me love. When I am happy, I come to my balcony, when I am sad, I come to the balcony,” the actor said.

This was the entire Pathaan team's first interview together and acknowledging the same, Khan said he wanted to thank every single person on board, including the viewers, who made the film a success.

Pathaan released on January 25 and stars Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles.