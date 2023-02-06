'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

"Pathaan", Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film after 4 years, has raised a gross of Rs 832 crore worldwide in 12 days, breaking over 21 box office records according to Yash Raj Films.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand-directed film raised Rs 28.50 crore nett in India (Hindi -- Rs 27.50 crore, dubbed versions -- Rs 1 crore).

"In 12 days, 'Pathaan' has recorded Rs 317.20 crore gross in overseas territories while India gross stands at Rs 515 crore," the studio said in a press note.

"Pathaan", which is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years, had raised Rs 106 crore globally on its opening day, followed by Rs 113.6 crore on day two and Rs 90 crore on day three.

"It's nice to be back," said Shah Rukh Khan on his comeback to the silver screen after four years.

Khan said he is never in a hurry to complete a film. "It is my genuine desire that I am able to distribute happiness among people. And when I fail at it, it doesn't hurt anyone as much as it hurts me. So i am very happy now that I could make you all happy," he said.

"Pathaan" follows the titular Indian intelligence agent (SRK), who returns from exile to thwart a terror attack planned by mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham) on the Indian capital.

The film also features Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

"Pathaan" is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan.

The movie, which according to YRF has broken over 21 box office records, also has a guest appearance by Salman as fellow spy Tiger.

