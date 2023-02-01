Pathaan crosses Rs 600 crore in worldwide collections

Pathaan released on January 25 and it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Yash Raj Films on Wednesday announced that the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has raised Rs 634 crore gross in worldwide collections, so far.

The film raised Rs 28 crore in gross figures on its seventh day, the studio said in a statement. Internationally, the movie collected Rs 15 crore gross.

Pathaan released on January 25 and it has recorded Rs 238.5 crore in the overseas territories alone, while net collection in India stands at Rs 330.25 crore — Hindi at Rs 318.50 crore, dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu at Rs 11.75 crore.

Pathaan, a globetrotting espionage thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, follows the spy (Khan) who comes out of exile to stop the terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The movie also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

The film, which marks Khan's first big screen release as a lead in over four years, is the fourth title in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War (2019), featuring Hrithik Roshan.