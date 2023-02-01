Pathaan crosses Rs 600 crore in worldwide collections

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Pathaan released on January 25 and it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
Yash Raj Films on Wednesday announced that the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has raised Rs 634 crore gross in worldwide collections, so far.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics
Feb 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push
Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'
Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation
Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The film raised Rs 28 crore in gross figures on its seventh day, the studio said in a statement. Internationally, the movie collected Rs 15 crore gross.
Pathaan released on January 25 and it has recorded Rs 238.5 crore in the overseas territories alone, while net collection in India stands at Rs 330.25 crore — Hindi at Rs 318.50 crore, dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu at Rs 11.75 crore.
Pathaan, a globetrotting espionage thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, follows the spy (Khan) who comes out of exile to stop the terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.
The movie also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.
The film, which marks Khan's first big screen release as a lead in over four years, is the fourth title in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War (2019), featuring Hrithik Roshan.
Also Read: Forgot four-year gap in the last four days, says Shah Rukh Khan on his triumphant return with ‘Pathaan’
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!