Pathaan Box Office Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film likely to beat KGF 2, War record with Rs 54 crore collection

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which hit the theatres on January 25, created history at the box office and is likely to cross Rs 54 crore mark on its opening day. This would mean topping the opening day box office collections of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi), which opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore.

Pathaan is among the top openers of all time. In 2019, War collected Rs 50 crore net and 2022's KGF 2 (Hindi) did a business of Rs 52 crore net. The pan India opening of SRK’s film is likely to fall in the range of Rs 52 crore to Rs 54 crore, according to a Pinkvilla report. The final figures may be even higher, depending on single screens collections.

On Wednesday, fans of Shah Rukh Khan went gaga over the release of Pathaan as they cut cakes and danced before entering theatres across several cities in the country. Some of the fans came with loudspeakers and they danced to the tune of ‘Pathaan’ songs before proceeding inside the theatre. They also raised slogans like ‘SRK Zindabad’.

Film industry colleagues, directors and actors took to social media to celebrate the grand opening of the SRK and Deepika Padukone movie’s release.

"Pathaan" received positive reviews on the first day with videos of jubilant fans dancing to songs, whistling loudly as their favourite star made the entry circulating on the Internet and created a celebratory mood in the hit-starved Hindi film industry.

Amid boycott calls and controversy over the colour of outfit of its star Deepika Padukone in the movie's song "Besharam Rang", the initial reactions of the viewers and critics alike gave a lot to the film fraternity to cheer for.

“#pathan OMG! Blown away! Just fantastic! @iamsrk @deepikapadukone #johnabraham. Just fantastic! Thank you being the reason for the industry to celebrate again! @yrf #sidharthanand,” Raveena Tondon twitter.

Director Rahul Dholakia, who directed Shah Rukh in “Raees” six years ago tweeted “Six years ago we released #Raees - today was Day One for #Pathaan. An incredible experience watching it in a full house show on a huge IMAX screen, with the die hard fans of @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham @BeingSalmanKhan !! Madness !!!”

(With text inputs from PTI)