Pathaan becomes first Hindi movie to cross Rs 1,000 crore mark at worldwide box office, creates history

In a historic achievement, Shah Rukh Khan's latest film "Pathaan" has become the first Hindi movie to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office in phase one of its release. The announcement was made by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the production house behind the movie, on Tuesday.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, "Pathaan" has been a mega comeback vehicle for the actor after a gap of more than four years. The film was released on January 25 to great hype and record advance bookings. It has become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema in its initial run, according to YRF.

The film has earned over Rs 700 crore in its initial phase, and after its release in China, the box office crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in worldwide gross. The studio reported that the total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 1,000 crore (India gross: Rs 623 crore, overseas: Rs 377 crore).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the movie’s collection numbers "phenomenal” and believes it is a sign of good things to come. "It is a positive sign for the industry and people who are saying Bollywood is finished, Shah Rukh Khan is finished, and Yash Raj Films is finished, but Bollywood is very much zinda (alive)," he said.

Other Indian films that have crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office include "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion," "RRR," and "K.G.F: Chapter 2."

"Pathaan," which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, is an important step in YRF’s spy franchise, where characters from different films will cross paths at some point. The film follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The humongous success of “Pathaan” is a great achievement, said Himesh Mankad, another trade expert. "After a dull (phase), we finally have a blockbuster not just in India but abroad.

It has got the overseas market to life, which was not performing well for Hindi films in the pandemic world. Now things from here should be bright... the two Shah Rukh Khan films ‘Dunki’ and ‘Jawan’ and ‘Tiger 3’ will do well,” he added.

"Pathaan" is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai," and "War," featuring Hrithik Roshan.

The film's success proves Shah Rukh Khan's supremacy worldwide, according to Adarsh. "And very few actors can boast of that,” he told PTI.

