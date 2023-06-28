Pasoori remake and the industrial Bollywoodisation of artistic nuance

It is mind-boggling, how unimaginative Pasoori Nu is. It pares down the delicious richness, the quiet rebellion, the simmering androgyny, the susurrating angst, the sartorial subversion, and the cultural confluence of the original to a shocking nothingness.

The remake of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Coke Studio chartbuster Pasoori by T-Series for its upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha is the latest attempt by the production studio at taking a beloved, brilliant jewel and turning it into bargain plastic for instant bourgeois consumption.

T-Series is getting increasingly, shockingly good at this. It seems to be constantly on the lookout for songs that hauntingly capture a mood, a milieu, or a feeling as elusive as love, heartbreak, yearning, and desire; songs that stand as tall testaments of creative genius, cast a spell, and create an immersive, transcendental experience each time you listen to them. It takes these inspired works of sheer artistry and remakes the shit out of them, ensuring that it flattens every texture and nuance beyond recognition or repair.

Remember the remake of Kanishk Seth and Kavita Seth’s 2020 blockbuster single Rangi Saari for Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s family drama Jugjugg Jeeyo? Of course, you do. It’s been only a year. The travesty that it was, it created a similar uproar; music aficionados let out a collective gasp of horror, albeit not as loud or aggrieved as this time. The media giant could have learned from all the feedback that came its way, and there was plenty, most of it not positive. Turns out it did. Now, it’s remaking with a vengeance.

Although the new Rangi Sari video was hyper-banal and sexualised, they at least had the good sense to not mess with the song too much (the original singers were retained) and make Dhawan and Advani dance, adding something new to the recreated version. The Pasoori remake, however, is too lazy to do even that. It is mind-boggling, how unimaginative it is. It pares down the delicious richness, the quiet rebellion, the simmering androgyny, the susurrating angst, the sartorial subversion, and the cultural confluence of the original to a shocking nothingness.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani feature in the video, dressed in white and blue, trite as a tired Monday, and obnoxiously happy, romancing in mountains, mustard fields, and what looks like a set for a lifestyle brand shoot that was canceled the last minute because the company found a better location. The biggest irony of it all? The audacity to pass off a song celebrated for encapsulating the dilemma, the complexity, and the melancholy of unrequited love as a romantic track. Aaryan and Advani cozying up while lip-syncing to Pasoori is hitting rock bottom, even by Bollywood’s embarrassingly low standards.

I danced to Ustad Sultan Khan & Shreya Ghoshal’s soulful Leja Leja Re at my cousin’s wedding. Seven years later, we were dancing to a version of the same song (recreated by T-Series, of course) during her younger sister’s nuptials. While at it, we lamented how music composers no longer waited for a song to fizzle out of public memory before deciding to ruin it. We thought of Bombay Vikings and DJ Aqeel with great nostalgia. If only I knew that within five years, one year would be thought of as enough time to ask people to “relive a global hit.”

If the makers of Pasoori Nu really wanted that it be looked at as a stand-alone song in its own right and not be compared to the original, they should have created it as one. Trying to cash in on the popularity of someone else’s hard work, talent, and inventiveness by doing a disappointing, dull do-over, even if ethical, is bound to draw ire. The bigger worry is that it is turning into a contagious habit. If continued to be accepted without criticism, I fear it may become the new norm.