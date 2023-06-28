Pasoori remake and the industrial Bollywoodisation of artistic nuance

It is mind-boggling, how unimaginative Pasoori Nu is. It pares down the delicious richness, the quiet rebellion, the simmering androgyny, the susurrating angst, the sartorial subversion, and the cultural confluence of the original to a shocking nothingness.

The remake of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Coke Studio chartbuster Pasoori by T-Series for its upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha is the latest attempt by the production studio at taking a beloved, brilliant jewel and turning it into bargain plastic for instant bourgeois consumption.

T-Series is getting increasingly, shockingly good at this. It seems to be constantly on the lookout for songs that hauntingly capture a mood, a milieu, or a feeling as elusive as love, heartbreak, yearning, and desire; songs that stand as tall testaments of creative genius, cast a spell, and create an immersive, transcendental experience each time you listen to them. It takes these inspired works of sheer artistry and remakes the shit out of them, ensuring that it flattens every texture and nuance beyond recognition or repair.

Remember the remake of Kanishk Seth and Kavita Seth’s 2020 blockbuster single Rangi Saari for Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s family drama Jugjugg Jeeyo? Of course, you do. It’s been only a year. The travesty that it was, it created a similar uproar; music aficionados let out a collective gasp of horror, albeit not as loud or aggrieved as this time. The media giant could have learned from all the feedback that came its way, and there was plenty, most of it not positive. Turns out it did. Now, it’s remaking with a vengeance.