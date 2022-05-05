OTT price update: Check subscription fee and other details 

Over-the-top media services or OTT platforms are now widely popular in India. These platforms provide media streaming services directly to viewers via the Internet. The OTT market has boomed in the past few years especially during the COVID-19 outbreak in the country and many filmmakers are now releasing their movies on OTT. Many domestic and international players have entered the market with exclusive content, features, and deals. Here is a price comparison of the top OTT platforms in India.

Netflix

Netflix has created many original shows of its own like You, Riverdale, Lucifer, etc., along with several original Indian shows and films like the Sacred Games, Delhi Crime, Ray, AK versus AK, Bulbul and many more. Netflix is one of the most prominent OTT platforms in the nation.

Netflix does not offer yearly plans in India and only monthly plans are available to subscribe. Here is the price and features of the different monthly plans offered by Netflix.

Mobile Basic Standard Premium Monthly price Rs. 149 Rs. 199 Rs. 499 Rs. 649 Video Quality Good Good Better Best Resolution 480p 480p 1080p 4K+HDR Devices supported Phone, tablet Phone, tablet, computer, TV Phone, tablet, computer, TV Phone, tablet, computer, TV

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime membership is probably one of the best offerings from the e-commerce giant. It is the only subscription that comes with OTT services along with a bouquet of other benefits like access to Prime-exclusive deals on Amazon shopping, Prime Music subscription, free express delivery, discounted prices, and more. A Prime membership gives a Prime video subscription and a whole lot of savings and goodies.

Here are the prices of different Prime Membership subscriptions.

Plan Price/Fee Validity Amazon Prime Monthly Plan Rs. 179 1 Month Amazon Prime Quarterly Plan Rs. 459 3 Months Amazon Prime Annual Plan Rs. 1,499 1 Year

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+Hotstar has the exclusive license for many sporting and cricket events, notably the famous Indian Premier League, Formula 1, Football leagues and more. It has become one of most popular OTT subscriptions on the market, and it also features great original content like Grahan, Aarya, and Criminal Justice, and other programs.

Here are prices and features of the different Disney+Hotstar subscription plans.

Plan Price Video Quality Number of devices Ads Super Rs. 899/year Full HD (1080p) 2 Not ads free Premium Rs. 1499/yearRs. 299/month 4K (2160p) 4 Ads free movies and shows (except sports)

Zee5

Zee5 offers a plethora of shows and movies in up to 13 different languages. It is also making exclusive original content and streaming some of the latest movies.

Here are the features and price of different Zee5 subscription plans.V

Plan Screens Price 3 Months Plan 2 screens at the same time (mobile/TV/laptop) Rs. 399 12 Months Plan 3 screens at the same time (mobile/TV/laptop) Rs. 599

Voot

Voot, another domestic player, has just been updated with a plethora of new programs and original programming. Its original show Asur was a big hit and other popular shows of the Viacom18 network such as Bigg Boss are trending on the platform. Voot currently offers only yearly subscription plan but a special offer is being provided.

Plan Price Devices Yearly subscription Rs. 999 but currently offered at Rs. 299 for limited period Phone, tablet, laptop/pc, TV

SonyLiv

Sony LIV features various shows and content from the Sony network. The platform offers 3 plans, including a free plan that provides access to popular shows like the Kapil Sharma Show, Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma and more. The other two plans are the Premium plan that offer access to SonyLiv titles such as Scam 1992, Sony and SAB TV shows at TV time, movies, Hollywood TV shows, and a wide range of sports content from TEN Sports live TV, and the UFC, the UEFA Champions League and other sporting events.

The WWE Network plan offers access to specially curated WWE events, NXT, and PPVs, unrestricted access to the entire WWE library along with exclusive WWE series, documentaries, and biographies.

Here are the features and price of the two paid subscription plans of SonyLiv.