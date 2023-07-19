OTT players given 2 weeks to respond on government's proposal to regulate content

The platforms operating in India must “reflect the collective conscience of the country, can’t show vulgarity and portray Hindu religion in a bad light" and focus on providing “a healthy viewing experience to all age groups", Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told representatives of OTT platforms in a meeting.

Over The Top (OTT) platforms have been given 15 days or two weeks’ time to respond to the I&B ministry’s proposal of forming a committee or an additional layer that would review scripts before a show or series is commissioned or goes under production. Under this proposal, the approval can happen based on the fact that the commissioned show is aligned with Indian values and culture and only then the script can proceed for production.

The platforms operating in India must “reflect the collective conscience of the country, can’t show vulgarity and portray Hindu religion in a bad light" and focus on providing “a healthy viewing experience to all age groups", said Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur in a meeting with at a meeting with the representatives of OTT platforms including Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, amongst others.

The information and broadcasting ministry has suggested an additional layer of self-regulation for OTT companies with the formation of a team or body with eminent members from the Indian broadcasting industry, and might include lawyers and other prominent figures, confirmed a few people familiar with the proposal. The ministry hasn’t gone down to prescribe who can or cannot be a part of it as yet.

Some of the concerns raised by the ministry at the meeting included

There can't be vulgarity in the name of creativity just because there is self-regulatory mechanism for OTT platforms

Westernization of culture needs to stop

Naming and shaming of one religion needs to stop

Stereotyping India and culture needs to stop

Anurag Thakur took to Twitter after the meeting with prominent OTT players and shared the below message through his Twitter handle:

“Interacted with representatives of leading OTT platforms today on various issues including content regulation, user experience, enhancing accessibility for the specially abled and overall growth & innovation of the sector.

OTT platforms have revolutionized the way we consume content, spurred new talent and showcased regional content at a global scale.

OTT players have a responsibility of ensuring that their platform does not propagate vulgarity and abuse camouflaged as ‘creative expression’.

India is a diverse country; OTTs must also reflect the collective conscience of the country and provide a healthy viewing experience for people of all age groups.

Platforms must also be sensitive to our cultural diversity as we unleash India’s creative economy.”

Sources close to the development revealed that a few shows and originals specifically mentioned by the Minister as a cause of concern during the meeting include Netflix's Afwaah, Lust Stories and Rana Naidu. He also discussed how entertainment content is causing long term harm when compared to news, which has limited shelf life.

Stakeholders are not pleased with this two weeks’ timeline to take decision on an additional layer of regulation. The idea of having another body or layer was first tabled at a mid-June meeting with stakeholders where all the stakeholders said that self-regulation model is working fine.

But with another meeting chaired by the I&B Minister himself, stakeholders fear that excessive regulation might hinder the potential growth and expansion of the platforms. They also fear that this would also lengthen the overall creative process.

Plus, the oversight when it comes to content applied to the entire pool of content available for viewership in India may lead to piracy and would lead to huge revenue loss for these platforms. “Tech is evolving, it is a young industry and less than 10-year-old industry. You need to give time for the industry as well,” said one of the stakeholders.

Apart from the above suggestions, the I&B minister emphasised on simplifying the consumer entertainment experiences with video streaming platforms taking less time to find the desired content on the platform, content catering to differently-abled and creating more content around ‘History of India’ and content around Indian mythology as well.