Will Smith resigned on Friday from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed.

A spokesperson for Smith issued a statement from the actor on Friday afternoon. “I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” the statement said.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work," Smith's statement said.

"I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

Also read:

David Rubin, AMPAS president. has issued a statement after Smith's resignation. "We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. However, the resignation may not put a plug on the controversy just yet.” He added, "We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."

It is speculated that Smith might lose the Best Actor award that he received for his performance in King Richard. He could also face legal action for assaulting Chris on a public platform.

Smith’s resignation came two days after the academy met to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him for violations against the group's standards of conduct.