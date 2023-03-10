Jimmy Kimmel, the host for the evening, presided over the occasion, playfully remarking that the change in color symbolised the organisers' confidence that no blood would be shed.

For six decades, as the world tuned in to watch the glitz and glamour of the Academy Awards, one thing remained a constant: the red carpet. But this year, as Hollywood prepares for the 95th Oscars, a bold decision was made to break from tradition. Workers on Wednesday unrolled a stunning champagne-colored carpet outside the Dolby Theatre, marking a departure from the classic crimson hue.

Jimmy Kimmel, the host for the evening, presided over the occasion, playfully remarking that the change in color symbolised the organisers' confidence that no blood would be shed.

“I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed.”

The decision to switch things up was made by creative consultants Lisa Love, a longtime Vogue contributor, and Raúl Àvila, the creative director for the glamourous Met Gala in New York, who felt that a change was necessary to make the event more cohesive.

This year, the carpet will be covered in part to protect the stars and cameras from the weather, but also to help turn the arrivals into an evening event.

Love noted that there has always been a discrepancy between the formal dress code and the mid-afternoon timing of the event. By covering the carpet, they could create the illusion of an evening affair.

“We turned a day event into night,” Love said. “It’s evening, even though it’s still 3:00.”

Although the Oscars red carpet has been a staple since 1961, there was no debate over the change in color. Love and Àvila had the freedom to break from tradition and chose a beautiful sienna-saffron color that evokes the sunset, marking the transition from day to night.

They tried some other colors too but they seemed too dark with the covered tent. “We chose this beautiful sienna, saffron color that evokes the sunset, because this is the sunset before the golden hour,” Love said.

The decision to change the color of the carpet wasn't made to upset traditionalists, but rather to create a new ambiance and atmosphere for the event, Love noted.

“Somebody’s always got a way to find something wrong with something,” Love said. “This is just a lightness and hopefully people like it. It doesn’t mean that it’s always going to be a champagne colored carpet.”

As for what to call the new color of the carpet, Love suggested “champagne” or “sand,” but ultimately, it doesn't matter. The red carpet has become a metonym for the glamorous arrivals, regardless of its actual color.

The 95th Oscars “red carpet” opens on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, followed by the ceremony at 8 p.m. Eastern, broadcast live on ABC. This year's Oscars will undoubtedly be one to remember, with a new look and feel that reflects the evolving nature of Hollywood.