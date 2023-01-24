Oscars 2023 | The Elephant Whisperers nominated for best documentary short film

Oscars 2023 | The nominations for the best documentary short film were "The Elephant Whisperers", "Hallout", "How do you measure a year?", "The Martha Mitchell Effect" and "Stranger at the gate".
Director Kartiki Gonsalves' short documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Anand Mahindra was eyeing Satyam much before the scam broke out
Jan 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
1.3 billion dollar deals stuck at CCI due to lack of quorum
Jan 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Hit by layoffs? Hiring experts and counsellors share ways to manage anxiety, debt and job applications
Jan 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Pakistan suffers major grid breakdown — what's causing country's worsening power crisis
Jan 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The Tamil-language documentary chronicles the lives of a couple who devoted their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu.
The other nominations in the category were "Haulout", "How Do You Measure A Year?", "The Martha Mitchell Effect" and "Stranger At The Gate".
The 41-minute documentary film is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and follows a family in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, who adopt two orphan baby elephants. The film has been produced by Achin Jain and Guneet Monga.
First Published: Jan 24, 2023 7:32 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!