Oscars 2023 | The Elephant Whisperers nominated for best documentary short film

Oscars 2023 | The nominations for the best documentary short film were "The Elephant Whisperers", "Hallout", "How do you measure a year?", "The Martha Mitchell Effect" and "Stranger at the gate".

Director Kartiki Gonsalves' short documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category.

The Tamil-language documentary chronicles the lives of a couple who devoted their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu.

The 41-minute documentary film is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and follows a family in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, who adopt two orphan baby elephants. The film has been produced by Achin Jain and Guneet Monga.