Oscars changes best film rules to protect theatres from OTT onslaught

As the world gradually recovers and theaters reopen their doors, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is taking a stand to expand the theatrical footprint of movies. To win the best picture at the 97th Academy Awards or the Oscar Awards will require more of a theatrical presence for a movie as the Academy has changed the rules for winning the Best Picture award. Read what do the new rules say and who will be impacted.

The COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably transformed the way we experience movies. With theaters shut down and social distancing measures in place, movie lovers found solace in the comfort of their homes, turning to Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms for their cinematic fix.

The shift from the grandeur of the big screen to the convenience of streaming services became a new normal, allowing viewers to enjoy a vast array of films without leaving their living rooms. However, as the world gradually recovers and theaters reopen their doors, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is taking a stand to expand the theatrical footprint of movies.

To win the best picture at the 97th Academy Awards or the Oscar Awards will require more of a theatrical presence for a movie.

What do the new rules say?

As per the new rules first off, there's a theatrical run requirement. As per a report by the LA Times under the new rules, which were approved by the group’s 54-member board of governors, a film will need to continue its run beyond the current requirement — a one-week theatrical release in one of six U.S. qualifying cities — to be eligible to compete for best picture. Films must have a presence in theaters for at least seven days, either consecutively or spread out, in ten of the top 50 US markets. Additionally that theatrical run should take place no more than 45 days after the initial release in 2024.

There's more! For those late-in-the-year films that expand after January 10, 2025, the distributors need to submit their release plans to the Academy for verification. They'll also need to include a theatrical run that expands as outlined and is completed by January 24, 2025.

Now, let's talk international. Films that have non-US releases can count on two of the top 10 US markets. When it comes to non-US markets, the Academy has its eyes on the top 15 international theatrical markets, as well as the film's home territory.

It's worth noting that these changes won't affect any film nominations declared in the 2023 calendar year. They'll only come into effect on January 1, 2024. This adjustment was made in response to the temporary suspension of the eligibility criteria for theatrical releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Academy is constantly evolving to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the industry.

Bill Kramer, the CEO of the Academy, and Janet Yang, the President, said that expanding the theatrical footprint will not only raise the profile of films worldwide but also inspire audiences to indulge in the magic of movies within the theatrical setting. It's a win-win for filmmakers and cinema lovers alike, as reported by LA Times.

Who will be impacted by these new rules?

The academy's latest move acknowledges the shifting tides in audience preferences towards streaming platforms, with heavyweights like Netflix, Amazon, and Apple making their mark in the awards circuit. Remember CODA (2021) by Apple TV+ which became the first movie from a streaming service to win an Oscar? Well the film was released in theaters and through the streaming service Apple TV+ in selected countries on August 13, 2021. IndieWire estimated the film grossed around $100,000 in its domestic opening weekend.

Apple spent about $10 million on the film's award campaign. Free screenings in select theaters were also held February 25–27, 2022. By March 20, 2022, the film had been streamed in 973,000 households in the United States. Well Apple had the budget to do that.

Similarly, last year, Netflix's sequel "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" saw a successful run in approximately 700 theaters during the Thanksgiving weekend, estimated to have grossed between $12 and $13 million. Although Netflix doesn't officially report box office figures, their partnership with top-tier chains like AMC and Regal demonstrated their commitment to theatrical distribution. However, despite the film's impressive performance, it was swiftly withdrawn from theaters after just one week.

Amazon Studios made waves earlier this year by granting Ben Affleck's drama "Air" a domestic release across an extensive network of over 3,500 screens. Apple, too, has entered the theatrical arena, collaborating with Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures for the upcoming releases of Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ridley Scott's "Napoleon," featuring Joaquin Phoenix.

These streaming platforms have anticipated the shift towards theatrical releases, as evidenced by Apple's announcement in March of a staggering $1 billion annual investment in films targeting theaters. Amazon has also pledged to deliver 12 to 15 theatrical releases each year.

So the bottom-line is that while the new expanded theatrical requirement might pose little challenge for these industry giants with deep pockets, it could present a more difficult task for smaller independent and international films.

These films now find themselves navigating the expanded theatrical landscape, and in the month of January, no less. While streaming giants can easily secure screenings in the required number of markets, it is the traditional independent distributors who may bear the brunt of these changes. The art-house landscape, already shrinking, becomes an even more competitive arena where indie filmmakers must fight for visibility and recognition.