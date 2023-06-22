Oscars changes best film rules to protect theatres from OTT onslaught

As the world gradually recovers and theaters reopen their doors, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is taking a stand to expand the theatrical footprint of movies. To win the best picture at the 97th Academy Awards or the Oscar Awards will require more of a theatrical presence for a movie as the Academy has changed the rules for winning the Best Picture award. Read what do the new rules say and who will be impacted.

The COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably transformed the way we experience movies. With theaters shut down and social distancing measures in place, movie lovers found solace in the comfort of their homes, turning to Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms for their cinematic fix.

The shift from the grandeur of the big screen to the convenience of streaming services became a new normal, allowing viewers to enjoy a vast array of films without leaving their living rooms. However, as the world gradually recovers and theaters reopen their doors, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is taking a stand to expand the theatrical footprint of movies.

To win the best picture at the 97th Academy Awards or the Oscar Awards will require more of a theatrical presence for a movie.