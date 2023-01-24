Oscars 2023 | Top 5 nominated movies: Everything Everywhere All At Once, Elvis, The Fabelmans and more

All of the top five most nominated movies — The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Elvis, The Fablemans, All Quiet On The Westernfront — have also been nominated for the 'Best Picture' category.

Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inesherin, Elvis, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Fabelmans were the most-nominated films for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominations for the 2023 Oscars were announced on Tuesday and the awards would be held on March 12.

All these five movies have also been nominated for the 'Best Picture' category. All Quiet on the Western Front has also been nominated in the 'Best International Feature Film' category.

Here is a list of all their nominations:

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Nominations: 11

A Chinese middle-aged immigrant is swept into an adventure where she aone can save existence and the same is possible by exploring other universes and connecting with the other lives she could have led.

1) Best Picture

2) Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

3) Actress in a leading role: Michelle Yeoh

4) Film editing: Paul Rogers

5) Original song: This is a life

6) Actor in a supporting role: Ke Huy Quan

7) Original screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

8) Original Score: Son Lux

9) Costume Design: Shirley Kurata

10) Actress in a supporting role: Jamie Lee Curtis

Also Read: Oscars 2023 | The Elephant Whisperers nominated for best documentary short film 11) Actress in a supporting role: Stephanie Hsu

The Banshees of Inisherin

Nominations: 9

Two people who have been friends all their lives find themsevles at an impasse after one of them ends their relation abruptly, which has alarming consequences for both.

1) Best Picture

2) Best Director: Martin McDonagh

3) Actor in a leading role: Colin Farrell

4) Actor in a supporting role: Barry Keoghan

5) Actor in a supporting role: Brendan Gleeson

6) Original screenplay: Martin McDonagh

7) Actress in a supporting role: Kerry Condon

8) Editing: Mikkel EG Nielsen

9) Original score: Carter Burwell

Movie: Elvis

Nominations: 8

A biopic on the American rock-and-roll legen Elvis Presley, from his childhood to him becoming a rockstar and an actor in the 1950s.

1) Best Picture

2) Actor in a leading role: Austin Butler

3) Cinematography: Mandy Walker

4) Film editing: Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

5) Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy | Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

6) Makeup and hairstyling: Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Aldo Signoretti

7) Sound: David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, Michael Keller

8) Costume design: Catherine Martin

All Quiet on the Western Front

Nominations: 9

A German soldier's terrifying experience during the first world war

1) Best Picture

2) Visual effects: Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar

3) Cinematography: James Friend

4) Production design: Christian M Goldbeck | Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

5) Makeup and hairstyling: Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerova

6) International feature film: Country-Germany

7) Adapted screenplay: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

8) Original Score: Volker Bertelmann

9) Sound: Viktor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel, Stefan Korte

The Fabelmans

Nominations: 7

As young Sammy Fabelman reaches adolescence, he aspires to become a filmmaker, in the post-world war era in the US. He soon discovers a family secret and explores how films have the power to help him see the truth.

1) Best Picture

2) Best Director: Steven Spielberg

3) Actress in a leading role: Michelle Williams

4) Production design: Rick Carter | Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

5) Actor in a supporting role: Judd Hirsch

6) Original screenplay: Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner