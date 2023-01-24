English
entertainment News

Oscars 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' gets nomination for Best Original Song

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 24, 2023 7:23:13 PM IST (Updated)

SS Rajamouli’s pre-independence epic ‘Rise Roar Revolt’, or ‘RRR’ as it is commonly known, was nominated for Oscars in the Best Original Song Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu has already won the Golden Globe and the Critics’ Choice Awards.

SS Rajamouli’s pre-independence epic ‘Rise Roar Revolt’, or ‘RRR’ as it is commonly known, was nominated for Oscars in the Best Original Song Naatu Naatu.

The nominations were announced at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday evening. M3gan star Allison Williams and Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed hosted the 2023 Oscar nominations.
RRR was competing with tracks from Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever among others. Naatu Naatu has already won the Golden Globe and the Critics’ Choice Awards.
Highly praised for its performances, directorial vision, score, visual effects and story, the movie has wowed audiences the world over. The movie follows a fictionalised version of real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, exploring how meeting each other would have changed everything.
ALSO READ:
British Board of Film Classification gives 12A rating to Pathaan
The four Indian films were shortlisted by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in December 2022.
The event was aired live on Good Morning America and streamed live on Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live, Disney+, Oscars.org, Oscar.com and all of the Academy's social media platforms
Several predictions for the front runners in top categories have been coming in recent weeks based on the Academy shortlists.
Films like Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, and The Banshees of Inisherin are among the top predictions for best picture this year.
Meanwhile, for the Best Actor, Austin Butler in Elvis, Tom Cruise in Top Gun, and Brendan Fraser in The Whale are among the top runners.
The Indian titles shortlisted are Naatu Naatu from RRR, The Chhello Show, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers.
ALSO READ: Oscars 2023 nominations: 4 Indian films in race for Academy Award nominations
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Jan 24, 2023 7:14 PM IST
