Oscars 2023 Nominations Live Updates: 4 Indian films in race for Academy shortlist, RRR has an edge

By Anand Singha  |  Jan 24, 2023 6:32 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Oscars 2023 nominations LIVE updates: The Oscars season is finally here, and the complete list of nominations featuring all the contenders for the coveted golden trophy will be unveiled today evening at 7:00PM in India (5:30AM PST/8:30AM EST) by hosts Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. Given that we have not one, but four Oscar contenders this year—SS Rajamouli's RRR, the Gujarati film Chhello Show (The Last Film Show), Shaunak Sen's documentary feature All That Breathes, and last but not least, the Netflix documentary The Elephant Whisperers—India has a good chance of taking home the gold. Actor NTR Jr. was also anticipated to be among the front-runners for the Best Actor category.

Live Updates

The Banshees of Inisherin a strong contender

One of the front-runners this year is Martin McDonagh's dark tragicomedy from 2022, which also stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. The film won three Golden Globes, including the Best film, musical or comedy category, with Farrell also taking home the Globe for best actor.

Actor Malavika Mohanan is rooting for RRR to win an Oscar nom

I am definitely rooting for it being an Indian film and more so, a South Indian film. The common notion is to associate Bollywood with Indian cinema, but there is more to Indian cinema. We have the Telugu, malayalam, Tamil and Kannada film industries, among others: Malavika Mohanan

The Elephant Whisperers in the running for Best Documentary short film nod

Director Kartiki Gonsalves' short documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" is in the running for an Oscar nomination in the Best Documentary Short Film category. The Tamil-language documentary chronicles the lives of a couple who devoted their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu.

Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes on the shortlist

Shaunak Sen’s documentary “All That Breathes” was shortlisted in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. The story revolves around two brothers from Delhi who dedicated their lives to caring for birds at a makeshift basement hospital.

India's official entry Chhello Show is on the Shortlist

Directed by Pan Nalin, Chhello Show (Last Film Show in English) is a Gujarati coming-of-age story of a young boy’s love affair with cinema in a village of Saurashtra. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya, the movie is part of the international feature film shortlist line-up.

This time, four Indian films are in the running for a nomination in different categories. The films were shortlisted by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in December 2022. Ahead of the final announcement let's take a look at the four contenders from India.

Oscars Flashback: Last year, Riz Ahmed (our host for today) won the Oscar Award for Best Live Action Short film along with director Aneil Karia for the short film The Long Goodbye.

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams all set to commence the event

The Oscar season is finally here! The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced in a few hours. The Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, will host the announcement ceremony. It will be live-streamed on http://Oscars.org as well as the Academy's accounts on Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

