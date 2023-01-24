Oscars 2023 Nominations Live Updates: 4 Indian films in race for Academy shortlist, RRR has an edge

Actor Malavika Mohanan is rooting for RRR to win an Oscar nom
I am definitely rooting for it being an Indian film and more so, a South Indian film. The common notion is to associate Bollywood with Indian cinema, but there is more to Indian cinema. We have the Telugu, malayalam, Tamil and Kannada film industries, among others: Malavika Mohanan
The Elephant Whisperers in the running for Best Documentary short film nod
Director Kartiki Gonsalves' short documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" is in the running for an Oscar nomination in the Best Documentary Short Film category. The Tamil-language documentary chronicles the lives of a couple who devoted their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu.
Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes on the shortlist
Shaunak Sen’s documentary “All That Breathes” was shortlisted in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. The story revolves around two brothers from Delhi who dedicated their lives to caring for birds at a makeshift basement hospital.
India's official entry Chhello Show is on the Shortlist
Directed by Pan Nalin, Chhello Show (Last Film Show in English) is a Gujarati coming-of-age story of a young boy’s love affair with cinema in a village of Saurashtra. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya, the movie is part of the international feature film shortlist line-up.
This time, four Indian films are in the running for a nomination in different categories. The films were shortlisted by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in December 2022. Ahead of the final announcement let's take a look at the four contenders from India.
The Oscar season is finally here! The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced in a few hours. The Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, will host the announcement ceremony. It will be live-streamed on http://Oscars.org as well as the Academy's accounts on Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.