Oscars 2023: Live streaming date, when and where to watch the 95th Academy Awards in India

The 95th Academy Awards or the Oscars as they are called are scheduled for March 13. The world’s most prestigious and biggest award ceremony, the Oscars will award the best across 24 categories like best picture, best actress, original screenplay, cinematography, production design, costume design, makeup and hairstyling and more.

Date, Time and Venue of the Oscars 2023

Presented by the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the Oscars will be held on March 13 from 5:30 am (IST). The event will be held at the Dolby Theatre, which is located in the Hollywood quarter of Los Angeles, US. The award ceremony is being helmed by award-winning producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss with TV show personality Jimmy Kimmel returning to host the event for a third time.

Where to watch?

One can track Oscars 2023 LIVE updates on CNBCTV18.com and also on its Twitter handle here

The American Broadcasting Company (ABC) will be broadcasting the event live in the US. For viewers in India, Disney Plus Hotstar will be live-streaming the event. The live stream will begin at 5:30 am on March 13.

Movies are dreams you can never forget.Come celebrate the dream makers at the 95th Oscars🎥#Oscars95Streaming on March 13, 5:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/UaZmse9Tif — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) March 6, 2023

Additionally, the broadcast can also be caught live on YouTube, HULu Live Tv, Direct TV, FUBO TV, and AT&T TV with a subscription.

Nominations

The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were announced by British actor Riz Ahmed and American actress Allison Williams on January 24, 2023. While SS Rajamouli’s latest epic blockbuster ‘RRR’ missed out on getting a nod in the major categories of ‘Best Actor’, ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Original Screenplay’, the movie’s song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song.

The song, which already won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song earlier in the year, will be competing against the likes of Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Lady Gaga and BloodPop’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.