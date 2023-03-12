English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsOscars 2023: Live streaming date, when and where to watch the 95th Academy Awards in India

Oscars 2023: Live streaming date, when and where to watch the 95th Academy Awards in India

Oscars 2023: Live streaming date, when and where to watch the 95th Academy Awards in India
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 12, 2023 8:57:20 AM IST (Published)

Presented by the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the Oscars will be held on March 13 from 5:30 am (IST). The event will be held at the Dolby Theatre, which is located in the Hollywood quarter of Los Angeles, US.

The 95th Academy Awards or the Oscars as they are called are scheduled for March 13. The world’s most prestigious and biggest award ceremony, the Oscars will award the best across 24 categories like best picture, best actress, original screenplay, cinematography, production design, costume design, makeup and hairstyling and more.

Recommended Articles

View All
Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?

Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?

Mar 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

Mar 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


Date, Time and Venue of the Oscars 2023
Presented by the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the Oscars will be held on March 13 from 5:30 am (IST). The event will be held at the Dolby Theatre, which is located in the Hollywood quarter of Los Angeles, US. The award ceremony is being helmed by award-winning producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss with TV show personality Jimmy Kimmel returning to host the event for a third time.
ALSO READ: Here is where to catch the top Oscar nominated movies in Mumbai
Where to watch?
One can track Oscars 2023 LIVE updates on CNBCTV18.com and also on its Twitter handle here.
The American Broadcasting Company (ABC) will be broadcasting the event live in the US. For viewers in India, Disney Plus Hotstar will be live-streaming the event. The live stream will begin at 5:30 am on March 13.
Additionally, the broadcast can also be caught live on YouTube, HULu Live Tv, Direct TV, FUBO TV, and AT&T TV with a subscription.
Nominations
The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were announced by British actor Riz Ahmed and American actress Allison Williams on January 24, 2023. While SS Rajamouli’s latest epic blockbuster ‘RRR’ missed out on getting a nod in the major categories of ‘Best Actor’, ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Original Screenplay’, the movie’s song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song.
ALSO READ | Everything Everywhere All At Once to RRR: Where to watch Oscar-nominated movies in Delhi
The song, which already won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song earlier in the year, will be competing against the likes of Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Lady Gaga and BloodPop’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Academy AwardsOscar awardOscarsOscars News

Next Article

Shreya Ghoshal turns 39 today: A look at the talented singer’s melodious career

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X