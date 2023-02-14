Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel returns to host event for third time, who is he

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the 95th Academy Awards for a third time. Kimmel had previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. Inspired by legendary American talk show host David Letterman, Kimmel began his career by hosting an interview show on the radio before he even joined college.

American TV personality Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the 95th Academy Awards for a third time. Kimmel had previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. Presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Oscars will be held on March 13, 2023, at 5:30 am in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honour or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no,” the television personality quipped in a statement.

Who is Jimmy Kimmel?

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1967, Kimmel is known for his late-night talk show, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, which has been on air since 2003. Kimmel is the host and executive producer of the show and is currently the longest-running late-night talk show host in the US. Over the years, he has won numerous awards for his work, including several Emmy Awards and Critics Choice Awards. He has also hosted several high-profile events, such as the Emmy Awards, the Academy Awards, and the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Inspired by legendary American talk show host David Letterman, Kimmel began his career by hosting an interview show on the radio before he even joined college. Kimmel briefly attended the University of Nevada and then Arizona State University before dropping out to work in radio. He worked a string of different radio jobs before landing his big break in 1997 on the television game show ‘Win Ben Stein’s Money’.

He co-hosted shows like ‘The Man Show’ before he started with ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ in 2003. The show’s segments like ‘Celebrities Read Mean Tweets’ and ‘Lie Witness News’ quickly became popular along with the host.

However, Kimmel’s edgy rumour came back to bite him several times. Despite that, the 55-year-old TV show host remains one of the most influential personalities in the media industry in the US.