Oscars 2023 | 'All That Breathes' clinches nomination for India in Documentary Feature Film category

Internationally co-produced in 2022, the Hindi-language documentary film, 'All That Breathes' revolves around the lives of brothers Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and treat injured birds, especially the Black Kites.

Other films that have been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category are — All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters and Navalny.

The documentary film has previously bagged awards at World Cinema Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival, and the Golden Eye award at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.