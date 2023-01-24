Oscars 2023 | 'All That Breathes' clinches nomination for India in Documentary Feature Film category

Shaunak Sen’s documentary film 'All That Breathes' revolves around the lives of brothers Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and treat injured birds, especially the Black Kites.
Shaunak Sen’s documentary film 'All That Breathes' has been nominated for an Oscar in the Documentary Feature Film category.
Internationally co-produced in 2022, the Hindi-language documentary film, 'All That Breathes' revolves around the lives of brothers Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and treat injured birds, especially the Black Kites.
True story - your Documentary Feature nominees are... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/NHf86Hskqw— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Other films that have been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category are — All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters and Navalny.
The documentary film has previously bagged awards at World Cinema Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival, and the Golden Eye award at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
