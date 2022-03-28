Oscars 2022: Meet India's Namit Malhotra who has won Best Visual Effects award for Dune

Namit Malhotra, chairman and CEO of DNEG, a London based VFX and animation company, is the man of the moment. DNEG, which is credited with the VFX for numerous top-rated Hollywood films, has won the Best Visual Effects category award for Dune, an American science-fiction film starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, at the Oscars 2022.

Besides Dune, Namit Malhotra's DNEG was also nominated for stellar visual effects in the James Bond movie — No Time To Die — at the 94th Academy Awards. The other films contesting for the Best Visual Effects prize were — Free Guy, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Even before the announcement of the result, Namit was confident of his win. In fact, he had also predicted that Dune would clinch the award for Best Visual Effects. According to Namit, James Bond has its very first nomination in this category but Dune is a game-changer in terms of VFX.

With his latest win, Namit's company now has six Academy Awards in its kitty. Over the years, DNEG has won the Oscars for Best Visual Effects category for the movies — Inception (2012), Interstellar (2015), Ex Machina (2016), Blade Runner 2049 (2018), First Man (2019) and Tenet (2021).

Namit comes from a family of filmmakers. His father, Naresh Malhotra, is a Bollywood producer, while his grandfather MN Malhotra was a cinematographer. Namit started his professional career by starting a garage at Linking Road, Mumbai in 1995. Later, in 1997, he started his first VFX company — Prime Focus. It was Namit’s father who suggested him to start something using computer technology after which he made a modest start and bagged his first international project in 2006-07.