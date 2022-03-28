Oscars 2022: Meet India's Namit Malhotra who has won Best Visual Effects award for Dune

Namit Malhotra, chairman and CEO of DNEG, a London based VFX and animation company, is the man of the moment. DNEG, which is credited with the VFX for numerous top-rated Hollywood films, has won the Best Visual Effects category award for Dune, an American science-fiction film starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, at the Oscars 2022.
The Oscar for Best Visual Effects goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OGdWD84jcr— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
With his latest win, Namit's company now has six Academy Awards in its kitty. Over the years, DNEG has won the Oscars for Best Visual Effects category for the movies — Inception (2012), Interstellar (2015), Ex Machina (2016), Blade Runner 2049 (2018), First Man (2019) and Tenet (2021).
Apart from Hollywood movies, Namit's company DNEG has also designed visual effects for several Bollywood movies, including the recently-released RRR and the upcoming Brahmāstra.