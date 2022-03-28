Oscars 2022: Here's a list of winners

The 94th Academy Awards this time held in person completely for the first time since the pandemic began. After last year's smaller-than-usual affair held at a train station due to the pandemic, Sunday's unbridled Oscars glamour at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre brought lots of pastel colors punctuated by bright splashes of gold.

Here's the complete list of winners of the 94th Academy Awards.

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story- WINNER

Kristen Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Judy Dench - Belfast

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Best Cinematography

Dune - WINNER

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

The Power of the Dog

Best Film Editing

Dune - WINNER

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Tick, Tick... Boom!

The Power of the Dog

Best Visual Effects

Dune-WINNER

No Time to Die

Free Guy

Shang-Chi

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto--WINNER

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Luca

Flee

Best Animated Short Film

The Windshield Wiper - WINNER

Affairs of the Art

Boxballet

Bestia

Robin Robin

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur - CODA -WINNER

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Short Subject Documentary

The Queen of Basketball - WINNER

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast- WINNER

Adam McKay - Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin - King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - The Worst Person in the Worst

Best Live Action Short Film

The Long Goodbye - WINNER

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Sound

Dune - WINNER

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

No Time to Die

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" - King Richard

"Dos Orugitas" - Encanto

"Down to Joy" - Belfast

"No Time to Die" - No Time to Die

"Somehow You Do" - Four Good Days

Best Production Design

Dune - WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

House of Gucci

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car -WINNER

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World