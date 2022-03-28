Oscars 2022: Here's a list of winners

The 94th Academy Awards this time held in person completely for the first time since the pandemic began. After last year's smaller-than-usual affair held at a train station due to the pandemic, Sunday's unbridled Oscars glamour at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre brought lots of pastel colors punctuated by bright splashes of gold.
Here's the complete list of winners of the 94th Academy Awards.
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story- WINNER
Kristen Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Judy Dench - Belfast
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Best Cinematography
Dune - WINNER
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
The Power of the Dog
Best Film Editing
Dune - WINNER
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Tick, Tick... Boom!
The Power of the Dog
Best Visual Effects
Dune-WINNER
No Time to Die
Free Guy
Shang-Chi
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto--WINNER
Raya and the Last Dragon
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Luca
Flee
Best Animated Short Film
The Windshield Wiper - WINNER
Affairs of the Art
Boxballet
Bestia
Robin Robin
Best Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur - CODA -WINNER
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Short Subject Documentary
The Queen of Basketball - WINNER
Audible
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast- WINNER
Adam McKay - Don't Look Up
Zach Baylin - King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - The Worst Person in the Worst
Best Live Action Short Film
The Long Goodbye - WINNER
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Sound
Dune - WINNER
Belfast
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
No Time to Die
Best Original Song
"Be Alive" - King Richard
"Dos Orugitas" - Encanto
"Down to Joy" - Belfast
"No Time to Die" - No Time to Die
"Somehow You Do" - Four Good Days
Best Production Design
Dune - WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
House of Gucci
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car -WINNER
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
