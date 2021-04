The 93rd Academy Awards, after being pushed back by two months, were held in a muted fashion this time. The Oscars ceremony was livestreamed from two locations — The Dolby Theatre and Union Station — in Los Angeles. However, this didn't stop the celebration of exceptional movies from around the world.

This year, 83-year-old Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor award for his performance in “The Father”. Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao won the Best Director award for "Nomadland". She is the first woman of colour to achieve the feat.

The show was kicked off with a poignant speech by American actress and director Regina King and the ceremony was held without a host given the prevailing pandemic situation. The attendees at the award ceremony observed social distancing.

Also, late Indian actor Irrfan Khan and late costume designer Bhanu Athaiya were remembered at the ‘in memorium’ segment at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Here's the list of winners at the Oscars 2021.

Best Picture

"Nomadland"

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Actor in a Leading Role

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Yuh-jung Youn, "Minari"

Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Original Song

"Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Animated Feature Film

"Soul"

Makeup and Hairstyling

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Visual Effects

"Tenet"

Cinematography

"Mank"

Film Editing

"Sound of Metal"

Production Design

"Mank"

Sound

"Sound of Metal"

International Feature Film

Denmark, "Another Round"

Documentary Short Subject

"Colette"

Documentary Feature

"My Octopus Teacher"

Live-Action Short Film

"Two Distant Strangers"

Animated Short Film

"If Anything Happens I Love You"

Original Screenplay

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Adapted Screenplay

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, "The Father”

Original Score

"Soul"

Costume Design