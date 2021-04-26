Oscars 2021: Chloé Zhao becomes only second woman to win 'Best Director' award

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony was held in a subdued celebration this year due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation across the world. The show srated with a poignant speech by American actress and director Regina King and the ceremony was held without a host.

Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor award for his performance in “The Father”. Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao won the Best Director award for "Nomadland" and her film also bagged the awards in two other top categories of Best Picture and Best Actress.

The Oscars Award ceremony also paid tribute to late Indian actor Irrfan Khan and late costume designer Bhanu Athaiya by featuring them ‘in memorium’ segment at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Here are some of the facts and trivia related to some of the winners that made a cut above the rest at Oscars this year.

Chloé Zhao only second woman to win the best director award

Chinese filmmaker Zhao, became the first woman of colour, and only the second woman, to win the award for best director for Nomadland. American film director and producer Kathryn Bigelow had bagged the best director award for "The Hurt Locker" 11 years ago in 2010.

Zhao, born to a wealthy Chinese steel company executive of Beijing, left China at a young age to attend a British boarding school and finished her education in Los Angeles and New York.

Her first film ‘Songs My Brothers Taught Me’ about a teen dreaming of a life beyond the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation won many festival awards. Here second film was ‘The Rider’ which brought her critical acclaim and established her as a director.

Nomadland was filmed in seven states

The movie Nomadland was filmed in seven states over the course of four months. The movie revolves around the 63-year-old McDormand who plays a widow and who in the wake of the U.S. economic recession, turns her van into a mobile home and sets out on the road, taking on seasonal jobs along the way.

This was the third film of Chloe Zhao.

Anthony Hopkins the oldest award winner

Anthony Hopkins has become the oldest actor ever – male or female- to win an Oscars award. The 83-year-old star of ‘The Father’ made history in a surprise win over the late Chadwick Boseman in the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony.

Frances McDormand wins her second best actress award

Frances McDormand got the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in ‘Nomadland’ at the 93rd Academy Awards, thus winning her second Best Actress Oscar. She had previously been awarded the golden statuette in 2018 for ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’.

During shoot for the Nomadland, Frances McDormand actually performed several of the jobs done by people who do nomadic work. He performed jobs like harvesting beets and packaging Amazon orders with the CamperForce program.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor Oscar for his role as Black Panther activist Fred Hampton in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’. Kaluuya, a front-runner in the category where he was nominated alongside his Judas... co-star LaKeith Stanfield, played Chicago Black Panther activist Fred Hampton, who was killed in an FBI raid in 1969.

Yuh-Jung Youn becomes first Korean performer to win an Academy Award

Yuh-Jung Youn became a part of the Oscars history as the first Korean performer to win an Academy Award in one of the four acting categories as Best Supporting Actress. Minari is Chung's semi-autobiographical film about a Korean immigrant family that arrives to a farm in Arkansas in pursuit of the American dream.

Best Documentary Feature

The 2020 Netflix movie “My Octopus Teacher” won the award for the Best Documentary Feature. The film documents a year spent by filmmaker Craig Foster developing a bond with a wild common octopus in a South African kelp forest. The movie had also bagged the award for Best Documentary at the British Academy Film Awards.