Oscars 2021: Chloé Zhao becomes only second woman to win 'Best Director' award Updated : April 26, 2021 03:28:49 IST Chinese filmmaker Zhao became only the second woman to win the award for best director after Kathryn Bigelow Nomadland was filmed in seven states over the course of four months Anthony Hopkins has become the oldest actor ever to win an Oscars award Published : April 26, 2021 03:27 PM IST