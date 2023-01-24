Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once beats Elvis for most nominations — check full list

Everything Everywhere All At Once received the highest number of nominations, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin which is nominated in 9 categories. Austin Butler starrer Elvis and All Quiet on the Western Front received 8 nominations while Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is nominated in 7 categories. Here’s a full list of the finalists in all 23 categories.

The final nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams on January 24. The 2023 Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Everything Everywhere All At Once received the highest number of nominations, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin which is nominated in 9 categories. Austin Butler starrer Elvis and All Quiet on the Western Front received 8 nominations while Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is nominated in 7 categories. Here’s a full list of the finalists in all 23 categories.

Actress in a supporting role

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Costume design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Music (original score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Writing (Adapted screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Writing (Original screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Live-action short film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Animated short film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Actor in a supporting role

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Music (original song)

Applause from Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu from RRR

This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Documentary short film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

International feature

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Belgium, Close

Poland, EO

Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Poland, EO

Animated feature film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Also Read: British Board of Film Classification gives 12A rating to Pathaan

Makeup and hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Film editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Actor in a leading role

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Directing

Todd Field (Tár)

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking