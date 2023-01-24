English
homeentertainment News

Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once beats Elvis for most nominations — check full list

By Priyanka Deshpande  Jan 24, 2023 8:27:52 PM IST (Updated)

Everything Everywhere All At Once received the highest number of nominations, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin which is nominated in 9 categories. Austin Butler starrer Elvis and All Quiet on the Western Front received 8 nominations while Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is nominated in 7 categories. Here’s a full list of the finalists in all 23 categories.

The final nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams on January 24. The 2023 Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Everything Everywhere All At Once received the highest number of nominations, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin which is nominated in 9 categories. Austin Butler starrer Elvis and All Quiet on the Western Front received 8 nominations while Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is nominated in 7 categories. Here’s a full list of the finalists in all 23 categories.

Actress in a supporting role
  • Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • Hong Chau (The Whale)
  • Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
  • Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
    • Costume design
    • Babylon
    • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    • Elvis
    • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
      • Sound
      • All Quiet on the Western Front
      • Avatar: The Way of Water
      • The Batman
      • Elvis
      • Top Gun: Maverick
        • Also Read: Oscars 2023 | The Elephant Whisperers nominated for best documentary short film
        Music (original score)
        • All Quiet on the Western Front
        • Babylon
        • The Banshees of Inisherin
        • Everything Everywhere All at Once
        • The Fabelmans
          • Writing (Adapted screenplay)
          • All Quiet on the Western Front
          • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
          • Living
          • Top Gun: Maverick
          • Women Talking
            • Writing (Original screenplay)
            • The Banshees of Inisherin
            • Everything Everywhere All at Once
            • The Fabelmans
            • Tár
            • Triangle of Sadness
              • Live-action short film
              • An Irish Goodbye
              • Ivalu
              • Le Pupille
              • Night Ride
              • The Red Suitcase
                • Animated short film
                • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
                • The Flying Sailor
                • Ice Merchants
                • My Year of Dicks
                • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
                  • Also Read: Oscars 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' gets nomination for Best Original Song
                  Actor in a supporting role
                  • Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
                  • Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
                  • Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
                  • Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
                  • Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
                    • Music (original song)
                    • Applause from Tell It like a Woman
                    • Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
                    • Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
                    • Naatu Naatu from RRR
                    • This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once
                      • Documentary feature
                      • All That Breathes
                      • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
                      • Fire of Love
                      • A House Made of Splinters
                      • Navalny
                        • Documentary short film
                        • The Elephant Whisperers
                        • Haulout
                        • How Do You Measure a Year?
                        • The Martha Mitchell Effect
                        • Stranger at the Gate
                          • International feature
                          • Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front
                          • Argentina, Argentina, 1985
                          • Belgium, Close
                          • Poland, EO
                          • Ireland, The Quiet Girl
                          • Poland, EO
                            • Animated feature film
                            • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
                            • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
                            • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
                            • The Sea Beast
                            • Turning Red
                              • Also Read: British Board of Film Classification gives 12A rating to Pathaan
                              Makeup and hairstyling
                              • All Quiet on the Western Front
                              • The Batman
                              • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
                              • Elvis
                              • The Whale
                                • Production design
                                • All Quiet on the Western Front
                                • Avatar: The Way of Water
                                • Babylon
                                • Elvis
                                • The Fabelmans
                                  • Film editing
                                  • The Banshees of Inisherin
                                  • Elvis
                                  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
                                  • Tár
                                  • Top Gun: Maverick
                                    • Cinematography
                                    • All Quiet on the Western Front
                                    • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
                                    • Elvis
                                    • Empire of Light
                                    • Tár
                                      • Visual effects
                                      • All Quiet on the Western Front
                                      • Avatar: The Way of Water
                                      • The Batman
                                      • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
                                      • Top Gun: Maverick
                                        • Actor in a leading role 
                                        • Austin Butler (Elvis)
                                        • Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
                                        • Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
                                        • Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
                                        • Bill Nighy (Living)
                                          • Actress in a leading role
                                          • Cate Blanchett (Tár)
                                          • Ana de Armas (Blonde)
                                          • Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
                                          • Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
                                          • Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
                                            • Directing
                                            • Todd Field (Tár)
                                            • Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
                                            • Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
                                            • Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness)
                                            • Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
                                              • Best picture
                                              • All Quiet on the Western Front
                                              • Avatar: The Way of Water
                                              • The Banshees of Inisherin
                                              • Elvis
                                              • Everything Everywhere All at Once
                                              • The Fabelmans
                                              • Tár
                                              • Top Gun: Maverick
                                              • Triangle of Sadness
                                              • Women Talking
                                                • (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
                                                First Published: Jan 24, 2023 8:04 PM IST
