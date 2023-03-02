Oscar-nominated films that you can still catch up on in Bengaluru

The 95th Academy Awards will be presented on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. For cinema enthusiasts, catching up on Oscar-nominated films is a must. While some Oscar-nominated movies are yet to release in India, like Tar and Triangle of Sadness, some others may not see release in the country. But there are plenty of other flicks that you can catch.

The 95th Academy Awards is less than two weeks away. The Oscars will see winners in 24 categories. For cinema enthusiasts, catching up on Oscar-nominated films is a must. While some Oscar-nominated movies are yet to release in India, like Tar and Triangle of Sadness, some others may not see release in the country, like The Banshees of Inisherin. But there are plenty of other flicks that you can catch.

Here are the movies you can watch in Bengaluru to catch up on Oscar fever.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Set more than a decade after the events of the first Avatar film, the sequel tracks the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids) and their struggles and the fight to stay alive.

Nominations: Best Picture, Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects

Where to watch: PVR: 4DX, Nexus (Formerly Forum), Koramangala, PVR: 4DX, Orion Mall, Dr Rajkumar Road. PVR: 4DX, Vega City, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, Victory Cinema Barco-4K RGB-Laser: Kamakshipalya, INOX: Galleria Mall, Yelahanka, INOX: Mantri Square, Malleshwaram, PVR: Nexus (Formerly Forum), Koramangala, PVR: Vega City, Bannerghatta Road. PVR: VR Bengaluru, Whitefield Road

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR, set in the 1920s when India was under British rule, tells the story of two freedom fighters and their fight for justice and freedom.

Nomination: Music (Original Song)

Where to watch: INOX: Garuda Yelahanka, Bengaluru, INOX: Nexus, Whitefield, Miraj Cinemas: TGN Lotus Elite, Magadi Road, PVR: Directors Cut, REX Walk Bengaluru, PVR: Gold, VR Bengaluru, Whitefield Road, PVR: MSR Elements Mall, Tanisandhra Main Road, PVR: Nexus (Formerly Forum), Koramangala, PVR: Orion Mall, Dr Rajkumar Road, PVR: Orion Uptown, Old Madras Road, Bengaluru, PVR: The Cinema GT World, Bengaluru, PVR: Vega City, Bannerghatta Road, PVR: VR Bengaluru, Whitefield Road, Swagath ShankarNag (ONYX) LED Cinema: MG Road

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The film takes us through the exciting adventures of Puss in Boots who discovers that his passion for thrill has led him to burn through eight of his nine lives. To continue his quest for adventure, Puss now must find the mythical Last Wish to get back all of his nine lives.

Nominations: Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: PVR: Directors Cut, REX Walk Bengaluru, Cinepolis: Nexus Shantiniketan, Bengaluru, PVR: Nexus (Formerly Forum), Koramangala, PVR: Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Whitefield Road, PVR: Vega City, Bannerghatta Road

The Fabelmans

Sammy Fabelman, a young boy, falls in love with movies after watching The Greatest Show on Earth and starts making his own films at home with the help of his mother. The film is co-written and directed by Steven Spielberg, along with Tony Kushner.

Nominations: Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Directing, Music (Original Score), Best Picture, Production Design, Writing (Original Screenplay)

Where to Watch: PVR: Directors Cut, REX Walk Bengaluru, PVR: VR Bengaluru, Whitefield Road

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The sci-fi action adventure tells the hilarious story of a Chinese immigrant who can't seem to finish her taxes. The comedy-drama is directed by the Daniels -- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Nominations: Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Costume Design, Directing, Film Editing, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Best Picture, Writing (Original Screenplay)

Where to Watch: Cinepolis: Lulu Global Mall, Bengaluru, PVR: Nexus (Formerly Forum), Koramangala, PVR: Vega City, Bannerghatta Road, INOX: Nexus, Whitefield

The Whale

An English teacher suffering from severe obesity is ashamed of his physical appearance. He tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter whom he has not seen in eight years.

Nominations: Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to Watch: INOX: Garuda Mall, Magrath Road

Top Gun: Maverick

After 30 years of service, top Navy aviator Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission. Facing an uncertain future and a closet full of ghosts of his past, Maverick is confronted with his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Nominations: Film Editing, Music (Original Song), Best Picture, Sound, Visual Effects, Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Where to Watch: Cinepolis: Nexus Shantiniketan, Bengaluru, PVR: Gold, Orion Mall, Dr Rajkumar Road, PVR: 4DX, Nexus (Formerly Forum), Koramangala, PVR: 4DX, Orion Mall, Dr Rajkumar Road, PVR: 4DX, Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Whitefield Road, PVR: 4DX, Vega City, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru