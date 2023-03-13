Oscars 2023: Jacqueline Fernandez shares pictures from pre-Oscars party
Tell It Like a Woman movie stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the cast. The movie has received an Oscar 2023 nomination for Best Song. Prior to the main ceremony, she and the other cast members attended a pre-Oscars party.
Oscars 2023 Nominations Highlights: RRR's Naatu Naatu, All That Breathes, Elephant Whisperers nominated
This year, India has been nominated in three categories, Original Song, Documentary Feature, and Documentary Short, making it a significant year for Indian cinema at the prestigious awards ceremony. India has a strong presence at this year's Oscars with "Naatu Naatu," the hit dance track from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster "RRR," being the frontrunner in the Original Song category.
Deepika Padukone at Oscars 2023!
Mumbai's very own Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has been chosen to present an award at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards ceremony. The stunning actress will join a star-studded line-up of presenters including Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, and Melissa McCarthy, among others.
Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the event this year
Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the 95th Academy Awards for the third time. Kimmel previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. He announced this by dropping a promo of his return, in which he parodied Tom Cruise's character in the film Top Gun. Here is a look at at the last 10 showrunners.
Oscars 2023: Live streaming date, when and where to watch the 95th Academy Awards in India
The 95th Academy Awards or the Oscars as they are called are scheduled for March 13. The world’s most prestigious and biggest award ceremony, the Oscars will award the best across 24 categories like best picture, best actress, original screenplay, cinematography, production design, costume design, makeup and hairstyling and more.
Presented by the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the Oscars will be held on March 13 from 5:30 am (IST). The event will be held at the Dolby Theatre, which is located in the Hollywood quarter of Los Angeles, US. Read where to watch live stream details here.