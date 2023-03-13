Oscar Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once wins best picture honours

Everything Everywhere All At Once has won Best Supporting Actress award for Jamie Lee Curtis, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Film Editing and Best Original Screenplay. The film has been nominated across 11 categories.

Everything Everywhere All At Once seems to be unstoppable. The American absurdist action comedy-drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as "Daniels") has bagged the top honours at the 95th Academy Awards. The plot centers on Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant who, while being audited by the IRS, discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

Presented by Harrison Ford, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' was contending in the category of Best Picture alongside 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tar', aTop Gun: Maverick', 'Triangle of Sadness' and 'Women Talking'.

Also read:

The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, with Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis in supporting roles. The New York Times called the film a "swirl of genre anarchy" with elements of surreal comedy, science fiction, fantasy, martial arts films, and animation.

Kwan and Scheinert began work on the project in 2010, and its production was announced in 2018. Principal photography ran from January to March 2020. The soundtrack features compositions by Son Lux, including collaborations with Mitski, David Byrne, André 3000, John Hampson and Randy Newman. The film premiered at South by Southwest on March 11, 2022, and began a limited theatrical release in the United States on March 25, 2022, before a wide release by A24 on April 8, 2022. It was a commercial success and grossed about $108 million worldwide, becoming A24's first film to cross the $100 million mark and surpassing Hereditary (2018) as its highest-grossing film.

It has collected five awards at the 95th Academy Awards, the latest one being Best Director award for the films director duo, the Daniels -- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

The film duo won over fellow nominees like Steven Spielberg for 'The Fablemans', Ruben Ostlund for 'The Triangle of Sadness', Martin McDonagh for 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and Todd Field for 'Tar'.

The film has also won, Best Supporting Actress award for Jamie Lee Curtis, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Film Editing and Best Original Screenplay. The film has been nominated across 11 categories.

Also read | Oscars 2023 live updates