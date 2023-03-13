Oscar 2023: 'RRR' creates history, 'Naatu Naatu' wins an Oscar for Best Original Song

Keeravani, along with lyricist Chandrabose, collected the award. Keeravani gave his acceptance speech in the form of a Carpenters, his favourite band.

It's the time when the world is grooving to the rhythm of Naatu Naatu from RRR as SS Rajamouli’s movie RRR has created history today at Oscars 2023. RRR has now become the first Indian feature film to win an Oscar.

‘Naatu Naatu’ soundtrack from the film composed by MM Keeravani was awarded the Best Original Song Award at the ongoing 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, United States.

The song competed against ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like A Woman, ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and ‘This is Life’ from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Earlier in the award ceremony the ecelectic performance of the Telugu song "Naatu Naatu" from the film RRR by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava at the Oscar Awards 2023 received a standing ovation from the who's who of Hollywood as it truely brought the Dolby Theatre back to life with dancers of all ethnicities acing the hook step of the international music sensation from. After winning the Golden Globe, it is highly anticipated that "Natu Natu" would bag the Best Original Song at the 95th Oscar Awards.

The performance, which received a standing ovation, was introduced by Hindi cinema star Deepika Padukone, who had to pause at least thrice in between owing to the loud cheers from the A-list audience.

"Naatu Naatu", which features in SS Rajamouli's "RRR" (Rise Roar Revolt), celebrates the inclusive spirit of dance and bonhomie and features Ram Charan and Jr NTR matching steps to its catchy rhythm. The title of the track translates to bucolic in Telugu. It demonstrates the spirit of fun in country music in its over 4.35 minutes of runtime.