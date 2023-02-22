Netflix's "All Quiet on the Western Front" has changed from being an Oscars nominee to having a high chance of winning the Academy Award for Best Picture. Here is a look at the other nominations and their chances.

While the Academy Awards are just a few days away the ultimate precursor to the Oscars 2023, or rather the British equivalent of the Oscars, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) winners' list points at a clear favourite.

Netflix's "All Quiet on the Western Front" has now changed from an Oscars nominee to a potential winner of the coveted best picture award as the Academy and BAFTA decisions often mirror each other.

The BAFTAs and Oscars have 19 categories in common. Last year, the two academies aligned on 15 winners. The similarity in categories and the ideology of choosing movies featuring specialised subjects that are typically distanced from mass appeal has made Oscar follow the BAFTAs route in nine of the 22 Best Picture Oscar winners since 2000 when BAFTA started happening before the Oscars.

However, it might not be curtains for the rest of the nine nominees yet. There are big directors like Steven Speilberg and James Cameroon in the fray with The Fabelmans and Avatar 2 respectively. And then there is the mass favourite, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" by the Double-Ds.

What works for the best picture nominees and what doesn't

As observed over the years, film hounds agree on the fact that the BAFTA acts as a predictor for best film at the Oscars. For best director, a better indicator is the Directors Guild of America Awards (DGA) and for actors, there is Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG). Similarly, for producers, there is the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) and for writers, there is (Writers Guild Awards).



Starting with “ All Quiet on the Western Front ”, Erich Maria Remarque's well-known anti-war classic from 1928 was adapted by Berger for the first time as a German movie, and he created an immersive POV experience. The movie has a holding storyline and it's a visual masterpiece.

The audience follows young German soldier Paul (Felix Kammerer) through the trenches and battlefield of World War I. The movie gives a new perspective to the novel and moves away from American heroism showing the German perspective.

A lot of critics were expecting the movie to get a nomination in the best international feature list, but not only did it get a best picture nomination, but it has also been nominated in eight categories.

"All Quiet on the Western Front" has won seven awards in BAFTA including the best film furthermore proving the movie’s worth. But there is also the BAFTAs curse. In the past seven years (except for "Nomadland" in 2021) none of the films that have won best film at BAFTA have won Best Picture at the Oscars. "All Quiet on the Western Front" did not receive any SAG, PGA, or DGA, but it does not mean that people did not vote for the movie. It probably indicates that no one saw it, similar to "CODA" last year.

Source: IMDb

The contender for the crown will be Everything Everywhere All At Once. "Everything Everywhere All at Once", is not your typical Oscar movie. Coming from the directing duo known as the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) this movie has turned out to be one of 2022’s biggest success stories.

The movie has 11 Oscar nominations but it is noteworthy that since 2009 a movie with the most Oscar nominations has won the best picture title only four times. Also, the movie only won one award at the BAFTA. It did win the best Theatrical Feature Film at the Directors Guild of America (DGA). It will be interesting to see the outcome of SAG on February 26. Further, it won two Golden Globe awards.

The next in line can be “The Banshees of Inisherin”, Tom Cruise’s "Top Gun: Maverick” and then the “The Fabelmans”.

Source: IMDb

As per critics Martin McDonagh’s “Banshees of Inisherin” is also a very strong contender for winning this year's best picture at the Oscars 2023. The movie won four awards at the BAFTA and three awards at the Golden Globes. As per critics the movie can win the best picture as it has the traditional standards for best picture.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is a classic example of a movie loved by the audience but too hard to sell to the Academy. Although many film enthusiasts have their problems with the Oscars, it is still considered a platform that rewards ‘art’ over ‘mass appeal’. The movie won no awards at the BAFTAs and Golden Globe. However, the movie still has some chance due to the preferential ballot system or the ranking-wise voting that happens for the best category. In the preferential voting method, voters are asked to rate the nominees.

Steven Spielberg’s "The Fabelman" might not be the best of the master but it is still a good enough contender. The movie is a loosely based biopic on his formative, adolescent, and early adult years. Speilberg previously achieved some success with 2021's West Side Story remake, but this time, the well-known director scored a major triumph with a tribute to his love of filmmaking.

Source: IMDb

“TÁR”, “Elvis”, “Women Talking”, “Triangle of Sadness'' are good contenders but might not have the legs that the others do, according to Hollywood pundits.

Austin Butler for "Elvis" has a high chance of winning Best Actor, and Cate Blanchett who won the BAFTA for best actress has a high chance of repeating the same in the Oscars as well for “TÁR”. "Women Talking" can be a strong contender in the Adapted Screenplay category as the movie did win Best Adapted Screenplay in the Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

Source: IMDb

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is an outside contender for the best picture award like Top Gun. At BAFTA the movie was not nominated in the best film category but it did win Best Motion Picture - Drama at the Golden Globes. Also, the movie is highly likely to win in the Visual Effects category.