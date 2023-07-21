Movie review: Cillian Murphy turns in a career-best performance in Christopher Nolan's astounding biopic

In Nolan's Oppenheimer, genius meets turmoil, and the result is a mesmerising masterpiece! Cillian Murphy's portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer is a tour de force, where restraint speaks louder than words. Nolan's storytelling takes us on a rollercoaster ride, delving into the paradox of monumental achievements and their haunting consequences. Prepare to be captivated like never before as you unravel the enigmatic persona of the father of the atom bomb.

Christopher Nolan's twelfth film, Oppenheimer, marks the pinnacle of his already illustrious career, showcasing a masterful culmination of his diverse directorial talents. From the nonlinear storytelling in Memento and Dunkirk to the breathtaking visual aesthetics of Interstellar, Nolan deftly utilises his auteur skills to bring to life the extraordinary achievements, struggles, and essence of the controversial J Robert Oppenheimer, portrayed brilliantly by Cillian Murphy. The result is not only one of Nolan's finest films, but also his most mature work to date.

Layered Narratives: Captivating Character Study

In Oppenheimer, Nolan artfully employs a storytelling technique reminiscent of Memento, presenting Oppenheimer's experiences through multiple timelines. The colour timeline delves into Oppenheimer's past, as he reflects on his involvement in The Manhattan Project , the creation of the atomic bomb, his connections to communism, his political affiliations, and personal relationships, all while facing testimonies from people who had been part of his life.

In contrast, the black-and-white segments follow Lewis Strauss (played by Robert Downey Jr) as he recalls his own interactions with Oppenheimer while striving to secure the nomination for Secretary of Commerce.

These dueling timelines and colours skillfully reveal crucial moments from different perspectives, allowing us to peel back the layers of Oppenheimer's character and witness the conflict between his remarkable achievements and the fear of the consequences his research may unleash.

Cillian Murphy's Career-Defining Performance

Murphy delivers one of the finest performances ever seen in a Nolan film, finally receiving the lead role he deserves. After lending his talent as a supporting actor in five previous Nolan works, Murphy astounds the audience with a restrained yet impactful portrayal in Oppenheimer.

He plays a relatively reserved man, yet his performance reveals every moment of apprehension, fear, and elation through subtle mannerisms and expressive blue eyes.

Murphy's portrayal of Oppenheimer is a masterclass in restraint and power, capturing the gravity of the scientist's actions. It is a performance that will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most exceptional captured by Nolan's camera.

At the heart of Oppenheimer lies Nolan's exceptional storytelling and directing prowess. Adapting the 700+ page book American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin into a coherent and engaging screenplay is no mean feat, but Nolan masterfully weaves together the intricate web of timelines and characters without overwhelming the audience.

His direction serves the story, placing its essence above mere spectacle — a testament to his evolution as a filmmaker.

Breathtaking Cinematography and Score

Nolan's collaboration with cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema is once again a stroke of brilliance, as they create breathtaking visuals that intensify the film's narrative impact. From capturing the beauty of New Mexico at dusk to the emotional conversations in dimly lit rooms, every frame exudes a captivating allure.

The tension leading up to the detonation of the atomic bomb is powerfully immersive, and the camera adeptly portrays Oppenheimer's internal struggle, creating a palpable sense of impending doom. The buildup to the crucial moment and its eventual occurrence are sure to send shivers down the spine of any true cinephile.

Ludwig Göransson's score is a tour de force, complementing every moment of the film with precision and finesse. It knows exactly when to be subtle, when to evoke tension with ticking clocks and static, and when to overwhelm the audience with a grand orchestral arrangement. Göransson's score elevates Oppenheimer to new heights, solidifying him as one of the most exciting composers in the industry right now.

More Brillance With Sound Design

In a gripping scene, the prelude to the Trinity nuclear test in the New Mexico desert, marking the first detonation of the atomic bomb during the Manhattan Project, builds up to an epic crescendo of such immense proportions that it leaves the audience shuddering in their seats, bracing for impact.

The explosion itself, a hair-raising visual achievement, though remarkable, doesn't solely justify the intense hype surrounding it.

The anticipation becomes all the more eerie as the audience recalls and hears the famous words Oppenheimer quotes from the Bhagavad Gita: "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds..."

Additionally, in the movie, there is a recurring thud sound that is noticeable right from the beginning scene. It bears a striking resemblance to the sound of a train passing by. As the film progresses, one couldn't help but wonder about the significance of this peculiar sound that seemed to appear in various contexts throughout the story.

However, it is only in the second act that the revelation behind this sound comes to light. The thud sound is, in fact, the rhythmic thumping caused by people enthusiastically and fervently stomping on the floor inside a hall room. This happens right after the success of the Japan attack, where the protagonist, Oppenheimer, must address a crowd of colleagues.

In this powerful scene, a traumatised Oppenheimer, now fully realising the horrors he has unleashed upon the world, stammers through what is intended to be a victory speech. As he does so, he hallucinates the phantoms of his creation.

The connection between the 'thud' and the enthusiastic applause for Oppenheimer becomes a powerful revelation. It symbolises the stark contrast between the celebratory atmosphere of his achievements and the haunting reality of the consequences of his actions.

The juxtaposition of these two events, one filled with triumph and the other with haunting memories, intensifies the emotional weight of the thud sound.

An Ensemble of Stellar Performances

The ensemble cast assembled by Nolan for Oppenheimer is nothing short of extraordinary. With Oscar-winners Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, and Kenneth Branagh in supporting roles and talented actors like Alden Ehrenreich, Benny Safdie, and David Krumholtz given prominent positions, the film boasts an unparalleled roster.

However, Robert Downey Jr emerges as the true game-changer in the film, delivering the finest performance of his career. The Marvel superstar takes on the role of Lewis Strauss, the chair of the Atomic Energy Commission, whose mission is to discredit Oppenheimer and question his loyalty to the United States government.

With exceptional skill and depth, Downey Jr brings Strauss to life, making him a standout character in the narrative. His portrayal is captivating, and he effortlessly commands the screen, adding a layer of complexity and intrigue to the film's dynamics.

Despite Oppenheimer shining brightly in many aspects, including standout performances from Olivia Thirlby, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh, the film leaves us yearning for more screen time and attention devoted to its female characters.

Oppenheimer stands as a towering achievement for Nolan and his entire team. It showcases the magic of filmmaking in its seamless convergence of story, visuals, performances, and music.